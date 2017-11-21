Oregon passes resolution to fight growing algal blooms

Share

Oregon City Council earlier this month approved a resolution requesting that the State of Ohio provide the public with annual reports on Lake Erie nutrient reduction and to require new and expanding livestock operations’ manure to meet the same requirements as commercial fertilizer.

Oregon, Toledo, Carroll Township, and Ottawa County are incurring increased costs for treatment, monitoring, and facilities because of the continuing threat of harmful algae - related toxins, according to the resolution.

“This is in response to the algal bloom this year in Lake Erie, which is the third largest out of the last five years,” said Councilwoman Sandy Bihn, who introduced the resolution to council. Bihn is executive director of Lake Erie Waterkeeper Inc. “We’ve had four record years. The data from Heidelberg shows it’s not getting any better, we’re not gaining on this.”

For 40 years, Heidelberg University’s National Center for Water Quality Research has been measuring pollution in rivers and streams that feed Lake Erie. Decades of monitoring has led to the conclusion that phosphorous runoff, primarily from agricultural lands, is feeding cyanobacterial (blue green algae) growth in the warm shallow waters of the western basin.

Accountability

“Some of us are very concerned its persistence and perhaps growth is not going away, and that the path we’re on is not working,” said Bihn. “To respond to that in a meaningful way to help to gauge where we’re at, this resolution seeks to ask the State of Ohio to tell us every year how much phosphorous is coming into the system, both total and dissolved, to tell us if we’re gaining or losing, and if we’re not (gaining) to do something about it. We’re asking for accountability. We’ve spent hundreds of millions of dollars, and no one can tell us how much phosphorous has been reduced.”

The International Joint Commission (IJC) economic study of the western basin of Lake Erie estimates $75 million in lost economic benefits from the 2011 algal bloom and $65 million in lost economic benefits from the 2014 algal bloom from beach going, recreation, boating and fishing, and that the recorded algae bloom of 2017 has substantial economic impacts.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the 2017 algal bloom is the third largest record algal bloom in Lake Erie.

The Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement Annex 4, which calls for a 40 percent phosphorous reduction goal in the lake by 2025, will not be met with current plans, according to the U.S. EPA.

The Maumee River watershed contributes nearly half of the phosphorous to Lake Erie of which a U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) 2011 report estimates that 18-20 percent of the phosphorous is coming from runoff from manure, which amounts to about half of the phosphorous reduction needed to achieve the 40 percent;

Taxpayers have spent up to one billion dollars to reduce Ohio Lake Erie phosphorous discharges, which produces harmful algae, primarily for volunteer agricultural best management practices over the last five years. There is no requirement to measure the phosphorous reductions the investment is intended to produce. In fact, Heidelberg’s data in the Maumee River shows limited to no dissolved phosphorous reductions over the last five years.

Runoff from manure in August 2017 killed over 30,000 fish in three western Lake Erie basin streams resulting in fines by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

More livestock

There is a growth in the number of livestock animals, and thus the manure produced in the Lake Erie watershed. The most recent examples are an estimated additional 100 hog farms in Northwest Ohio with 2,500 hogs per farm that are needed to supply the new hog processing plant in Coldwater, Michigan. Also, there are an additional 4,500 dairy cows in the Auglaize/Maumee watershed for Dannon Yogurt’s new GMO free facility.

“It’s becoming an increasing problem,” said Bihn. “In the southern part of Michigan, there’s another dairy facility locating there, and they’re planning another cheese related dairy facility, which means more cows and manure. We can’t keep adding more to the system and expect the lake to get blue and stay blue for the season.”

Ohio policy allows phosphorous in soils where manure is applied to be 150 ppm or more compared to commercial fertilizer, which is lower.

“If there’s any more livestock feeding operations, they should have to meet the same standards as fertilizer. Currently, manure is allowed to be applied and accumulated in the soil about four times of what fertilizer is supposed to be. It seems there should be a level playing field. Years ago, many of us were told that manure would replace fertilizer because manure has been applied to the fields for many years. And many of us accept that. But if you’re over-applying it, you’re not meeting the same standard as fertilizer, and that becomes problematic,” said Bihn.

Oregon is requesting that the State of Ohio annually report dollars spent and pounds of phosphorous reduced getting into Lake Erie, according to the resolution. It also requests that the State of Ohio immediately adopt policies that require all new and expanding mid and large size livestock operations to require manure soil test phosphorus to be the same as crop need/agronomic rate of up to 40 ppm soil phosphorous, and that all existing and mid and large size livestock manure phosphorous soil test requirements be the same as commercial fertilizer (40 ppm) within three years of when this policy is adopted. In addition, it requests that Ohio promote private and public investment in manure technology that eliminates phosphorous runoff from manure.

Councilman Steve Hornyak asked Bihn if there were surrounding communities that are passing similar resolutions, and “are there any that are not located on the water that are starting to join the fight and be concerned about this as much as those of us who are located on the water.”

“We’ve kind of been a leader on this,” said Bihn. “We would be the first to pass the resolution. There are other communities that are interested in this.”

Quick recovery

Councilman James Seaman said everyone should support efforts to reduce algal blooms in the lake.

“I don’t think it matters if you’re living near the water or not,” said Seaman. “People need clean water, even if they don’t live on the lake. It’s just plain and simple.”

Bihn said water is the city’s “greatest economic asset.”

“We can attract industries and businesses here because of the quality of our water. People think it’s going to take decades to solve this problem. No it’s not. The water in the western basin of Lake Erie – most people don’t realize it – is only 24 feet deep. So we get the black eye and the problem quicker. But if we turn the corner and reduce [phosphorous], its solution is much quicker as well. If we reduce the run-off, and don’t produce the algae, we’re going to see recovery very quickly in the lake. That’s what a lot of us are looking for. We want the state to take this very seriously and not keep marking time and kicking the can down the road.”