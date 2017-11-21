Oregon ok's higher costs for sewer, road projects

Share

Oregon City Council agreed to cover increased costs of construction of the relocated Cedar Point Road and Dupont Road project, and the Wynn Road Sanitary Sewer project for Underground Utilities, Inc., the general contractor.

The $6,984,007.26 cost of the projects increased by $57,165.50 for a total cost of $7,041,172.76.

“You’re aware of the magnitude and size of the relocation of Cedar Point Road,” Mayor Mike Seferian said to city council. It’s not unusual, he added, to have project costs increase if unanticipated problems arise.

The city started working on the project with BP-Husky in 2013. The project consists of two parts: Relocating a portion of Cedar Point Road approximately one quarter mile south of its previous location, and relocating a portion of Dupont Road approximately one quarter mile east of its previous location, both of which are located between Wynn and Otter Creek roads.

The project allows BP-Husky to move non-essential refining activities and personnel away from the center of refining activity without having to cross major traffic routes. The project included the installation of 12” to 24” sanitary sewer along the west side of Wynn Road from Eagles Landing Drive to just south of Wynnscape Drive to meet current and future needs for sanitary sewer service.

While installing the sewer under Wynn Road, the company encountered soils that differed from those that were in a soils report and found in excavations outside of the roadway. The ground along and underneath Wynn Road was not consistent with other parts of the area and was not identified in the soil borings provided at the time of the bid, according to Underground Utilities, Inc.

Soil problems

“Wynn Road appears to be constructed on top of an old ditch bottom consisting of a soft, organic, mucky soil that would fracture off at a depth of approximately 14’ deep and cave into the trench. This undermined the road and caused lost production and additional granular backfill that could not have been anticipated at the time of the bid,” states a letter from Underground Utilities, Inc., to the city.

Oregon initially contested the increased cost, also called a “change order,” after consultation with Bowser Morner, whose geotechnical engineer’s field report stated: “In our opinion, the exposed soils consisted of virgin soil deposits, not previous fill materials.” Bowser Morner further stated in its conclusions: “In our opinion, the contractor’s assertion of a changed condition is not valid.”

Eventually, the city agreed with the soil problems, said Public Service Director Paul Roman. But they didn’t agree with the change order amount.

“We agreed they did have difficulties, and it was part of the soils. We didn’t agree with the costs. We argued over that for some time. We finally agreed to split the cost 50/50,” said Roman.

Safety

Councilwoman Sandy Bihn questioned the safety of the relocated Cedar Point Road.

“The intersection of Wynn and Cedar Point Road – you can’t see part of it, and it’s kind of a blinded view. I think there was an accident there two or three weeks ago,” she said. “There may be more. Somehow the configuration of the road and the visibility either needs some adjustment or needs some warnings, I think.”

Roman said the intersection “meets all the standards.”

“We did look at the site distance several times and it meets all the standards. Sometimes it’s hard to judge an intersection when you change the alignment,” said Roman. “You do want to get some history of it. For the accident that occurred - I’m not too sure of the cause. We are going to evaluate it further.”

Flashing beacon stop signs are planned for the intersection, he said, as well as two other intersections.

“We’re going to put in the flashing beacon stop signs at Pickle and Lallendorf, and will do it at Wynn and Cedar Point as well. We’ll continue to evaluate it,” he said.

Flashing beacon stops signs will also be installed at the intersection of Corduroy and Lallendorf, he added.

“That’s three intersections. We just ordered them and received them the other day,” said Roman.

“I travel that route several times every day,” said Seferian. “You do have to look very cautiously at the traffic heading east. I guess the flashing stop signs could heighten your ability to look again. It could be a little tricky.”