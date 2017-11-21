Ohio bill promises universal health care to all

Share

A bill that would establish a single payer health care plan in Ohio that would universally cover medical, dental and vision services to residents has been introduced in the Ohio Legislature.

State Reps. Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) and Bernadine Kennedy Kent (D-Columbus) introduced the Ohio Health Security Act. Payments to health care providers for all eligible benefits would be made from a single public fund, called the Ohio Health Care Fund.

“Even with the progress we’ve made, too many in Ohio are still struggling to get the care they need when they need it. It’s time for a change,” said Fedor. “Let’s face it. We all need healthcare at some point in our lives, and we shouldn’t have to mortgage our future to get it. Under the Ohio Health Security Act, every eligible Ohioan will be free to choose the plan and doctors that work best for their families without breaking the bank.”

Concrete plan

Under the plan, every Ohioan would receive full health care coverage, regardless of income or employment status, and choose their own health care providers for services such as outpatient services, prescription drugs, medical supplies and medical transportation without costly co-payments or deductibles. There would also be no exclusions for pre-existing conditions. Coverage from the Ohio Health Security Act would begin two years after the bill’s passage.

“While Congress continues to cut backroom deals and pass secret bills that will only work to increase costs and cut benefits for hardworking Ohioans, we’re putting together a concrete plan to make care affordable and flexible to work for you and your family,” said Kennedy Kent. “Taxpayers deserve a plan that gives them a real choice and the freedom to pick a plan that works for them.”

The new health care plans would be administered by the Ohio Health Care Agency, which will operate under the direction of the Ohio Health Care Board. The board will consist of two elected representatives from seven regions across the state and the director of the Ohio Health Care Agency. The board will:

•Negotiate or set prices for health care services provided;

•Establish standards to demonstrate proof of residency;

•Provide each participating individual with identification that can be used by providers to establish eligibility for services;

•Seek all necessary waivers, exemptions, agreements, or legislation to allow various federal and state health care payments to be made to the Ohio Health Care Agency;

Recent studies have shown substantial savings associated with single-payer systems, which work to establish market power, thereby cutting red-tape, reducing overhead costs and implementing cost controls, according to the Single Payer Action Network (SPAN). A full, detailed economic analysis on the potential impact of the Ohio Health Security Act is currently underway and set to be released in the coming months.

Higher taxes

Republican State Sen. Randy Gardner, who represents District 2, which covers Ottawa, Wood, and parts of Lucas County, said the Legislature has introduced similar single payer health care plans in the past without success. He expects the same fate with the Ohio Health Security Act, mostly because it would be too costly.

“This has been around before,” Gardner told The Press last week.

“The last time I looked at a previous single payer bill, it essentially doubled our general fund budget,” he said.

He noted that Vermont, the only state in U.S. history to pass a bill for a single payer health care system in 2011, collapsed in 2014 due to a lack of funding.

Other states, like California, considered passing a single payer health care plan, but efforts sputtered after it was determined it would cost $400 billion annually. And voters in Colorado last year overwhelmingly defeated a single payer health care measure on the ballot that would have been funded by a new 10 percent payroll tax.

It would be no different in Ohio, said Gardner. There would be no way to fund such a program without massive tax increases. .

“It would be, on its face, the largest government expenditure of any program in Ohio history,” he said. “People can make a judgment as to whether it would be a positive program or not, but it would obviously have an enormous impact. If people are looking at whether or not this bill has a chance of becoming law, I think it has probably the highest hurdle of any legislation introduced in the House or Senate in 2017-2018 session,” he said.

Republicans control both the House and Senate in Ohio, with 66 Republicans and 33 Democrats in the House, and 24 Republicans and nine Democrats in the Senate.

“There has been no consideration or debate in the Senate. Just like any bill, it will receive a hearing, there will be public discussions, and that’s the way it ought to be. Every legislator deserves to have their idea heard in a public committee hearing,” he said.