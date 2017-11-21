Oregon ok's zoning change for semi-trailer parking

Share

Oregon City Council last week approved a Special Use Permit that allows commercial vehicle and semi-trailer parking at 1010 N. Wynn Road.

The applicant was Clarence Brooks Jr., of Asphalt Materials, Inc., the owner, Robert McDonald.

A public hearing on the matter was held on Oct. 23 that was extended to Monday.

“It was continued today so they could give us a more accurate site plan,” said Jim Gilmore, commissioner of building/zoning.

The Oregon Planning Commission at a public hearing on Sept. 19 voted 5-0 to recommend the Special Use Permit in an A-1 Agricultural zoned district with the condition that council could specify the designated area for the trailer parking.

Mayor Mike Seferian, who is a member of the Planning Commission, said that the owner had “everything in order [at the Planning Commission] except the dimensions of where the parking lot would exist.”

“So the Planning Commission passed this favorably giving council the authority to put the dimensions in for the parking area so council could act on that with mere passage,” said Seferian.

Empty trailers

Brooks said at the Planning Commission meeting in September that Asphalt Materials did not plan on doing any manufacturing, they just need some space for trailer parking. He said 99.5 percent of the trailers would be empty.

Brooks said the trailers would be entering and exiting the site from the gate on the north side of the property.

Seferian said at the Planning Commission that City Administrator Mike Beazley will work with the company on tree screening as a buffer on the southerly border. Gilmore said plans call for 50 feet of screening with trees and hedges.

Brooks had asked if the screening is required, and Gilmore said it was. Brooks said he had spoken with a neighbor who likes the open yard and he was not sure she wanted trees that close to her house. Gilmore said the Architectural Review Committee can approve changes to legislation requiring tree screening.

Seferian at the council meeting on Monday said the owner of a house nearest the property to the south was in favor of the zoning change.

“When we were thinking of putting some kind of condition on buffering, she preferred that we do not do that because she said she has a great working relationship with the owners of the property, and they would work that out together,” said Seferian. “She actually wanted some [buffering] taken out because they could see her better and they kind of watch out for each other’s properties. She was 100 percent on board with what they are doing.”

Drainage

Councilwoman Sandy Bihn asked whether the elevation of the property was the same as adjoining properties and whether there were depressions that could result in drainage issues.

“I believe the elevation is similar,” said Gilmore. “I do not know for sure the difference in elevation from their existing facility to the parking area. They will have to submit a full site plan. They’ll have to address the drainage problem. There could be a detention/retention area. We have not given full site plan approval. This is just to give the parameters of the area that is going to be used for the parking of the semi-trailers.”

Councilman Tim Zale asked if the company knew how many trailers would be parking at the site.

“Is this because of a business expansion that they need this room?”

Beazley said the company had been “looking for some time at expanding the business.”

“They concluded they could remain here if they had a place to park their trailers. That’s how the discussion went over time,” said Beazley. Gilmore said plans call for 30 parking spaces.

Beazley said there would not be 30 semis in the parking area at the same time.