Kovacs new judge, Miller wins in Jerusalem Twp.

Louis S. Kovacs beat three contenders on Tuesday to become the new municipal court judge in Oregon.

He replaces Oregon Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey B. Keller, who is retiring.

Kovacs, according to unofficial results from the Lucas County Board of Elections, won with 2,478 votes, followed by Clinton J. Wasserman, who had 2,038 votes, Anne M. Brossia, with 699 votes, and Scott A. Winckowski, with 613 votes.

On Wednesday following the election, Kovacs, who lives in Jerusalem Township, attributed his win to his extensive legal experience as an acting judge, who has all the powers, duties and responsibilities of a judge.

“The message we were trying to send is that I have had 29 years of legal experience as an attorney, and 12 years as an acting judge,” he told The Press. “It apparently resonated with a lot of people.”

He received his law degree from the University of Toledo in 1988. He then became an assistant prosecutor in Defiance County. Kovacs has been employed with Gallon, Takacs, Boissoneault & Schaffer since 1989 as a general practice attorney, specializing in criminal, traffic defense, domestic relations, and consumer bankruptcy law. Since 2005, he has been an acting judge in the Oregon Municipal Court, serving under both Judge Ronald Z. Petroff and Judge Keller.

“I’m still an attorney until I’m sworn in as municipal court judge in January,” he said, adding that he is “very much” looking forward to his new position.

Once he becomes judge, he is required to leave employment at Gallon, Takacs, Boissoneault & Schaffer.

“I’m giving my practice up. I can’t practice law when I become a full-time judge,” he said.

New trustee

There was an upset in Jerusalem Township with newcomer Beau Miller beating Ronald J. Sheahan, one of two incumbents who were running for re-election. Township Trustee David Bench, 67, was the top vote getter with 637 votes. He is a self-employed farmer with Bench Farms. Miller came in second with 360 votes, followed by former clerk-treasurer Julie A. VanNest at 337 votes. Sheahan came in last with 272 votes.

Miller, 36, attributed his win to some residents saying they felt ignored by trustees.

“When I was campaigning, many people said there really was no communication with the trustees. I think they want someone to talk to, to answer their questions and work with and for them,” he said. “They want a phone call back when they have questions. People said they weren’t getting calls returned. A lot of people said that.”

He said Bench is one of the most popular trustees in the township.

“Dave gets the ball rolling on a lot of projects,” said Miller. “He takes the bull by the horns and runs with it.”

Miller said he was surprised he beat Sheahan, since he has never before run for public office.

“It’s been very humbling to win. It was a total shock on the night of the election. Some people said they knew I would win. But I couldn’t tell who voters were leaning toward,” he said.

Miller has been a member of the Jerusalem Township Fire Department and dive team for 13 years. He is partner/owner of Ottawa Products Company in the township.

Uncontested races

Incumbents in the Metro Press area who did not face challengers in the election include Oregon Mayor Mike Seferian, who was re-elected with 3,992 votes. Oregon City Council members who were re-elected are Dennis R. Walendzak, with 3,211 votes, James S. Seaman, 2,893 votes, and Terrance E. Reeves, with 2,768 votes.

Voters also returned Carol-Ann Molnar and Mike Csehi to the Oregon City School Board. Molnar received 3,549 votes, and Csehi received 3,236 votes.

The Oregon City Schools District also saw a five-year 2.0-mill Permanent Improvement Levy renewed by a vote of 3,810 to 2,050. Voters have supported the levy for nearly 50 years, according to Superintendent Hal Gregory.

The money will be used to maintain the infrastructure of school facilities, provide updated curriculum materials for students, continue direct access to technology for students, and for safety upgrades and unexpected repairs, he said.

“This money does not pay for salaries or any personnel costs. It is strictly used for purchases of items that have a five-year or better usable life span,” said Gregory.

All three incumbents on the Northwood school board were re-elected. Amy M. Romstadt won with 683 votes, followed by Jeffrey S. Dunlap with 528 votes, and Chuck Turner with 490 votes.

Carolyn Ann Schimmel, a write-in candidate, was elected to an unexpired term on the board that ends on Dec. 31, 2019.

Stoner on council

Northwood ex-Mayor Mark A. Stoner, who had completed four terms as mayor before he decided not to run for re-election in 2015, won a seat on council. Stoner, a councilman for several terms before he ran for mayor, was one of four to win. Louis Fahrbach was re-elected with 680 votes, followed by incumbent Randy Kozina with 632 votes. Newcomer Pat Huntermark received 558 votes, and Stoner had 476 votes. Kelley Wills, a write-in candidate who filled the unexpired seat of former Councilwoman Connie Hughes after she resigned this year, came in fifth with 368 votes.