Ottawa County: Building standards board chairman frustrated

Friction continues between the chairman of the Ottawa County Board of Building Standards and the administration of the county’s health department and some members of its board.

In a recent letter to township trustees throughout the county, Larry Durivage, who chairs the building standards board, urges them to take a more pro-active role in the appointment process of health board members.

Durivage said he’s received many complaints from contractors and installers of septic systems trying to get required permits and inspections from the health department.

In August, he organized a meeting in Port Clinton to offer builders and business owners an opportunity to voice their concerns to the health board.

“The purpose of this letter and the meeting has been to retain and gain new taxpaying residents by allowing them to build and/or remodel in the townships and county,” the letter says. “The elected officials and appointed boards hold these positions so that we make Ottawa County a better place to live and play. The townships appoint the members to the board of health as per the rules that are drawn up by the Ohio Revised Code.”

Durivage said last week his frustration continues after attending the October and November meetings of the health board.

Board members were largely unresponsive to questions posed by those in the audience during the October meeting, he said, adding much of his frustration is with Nancy Osborn, health commissioner.

Durivage has also raised questions about the fate of a loan program for low-income households needing assistance for repairs to their septic systems. The Water Pollution Control Loan Fund is administered by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

According to Osborn, the health department received authorization in May 2016 to offer principal forgiveness loans to eligible residents requiring repairs or replacements of their sewage systems. However, because the program was new to the health department, developing policies, bid/quote procedures, inspection forms and other EPA-required documentation took much longer than expected and the department will be submitting applications for 2018.

“It took longer than it should have to develop and implement the program; however, today it is in full process. The good news is that some of the 2016 loan monies may be able to be utilized for existing applications. Ottawa County is already approved for another $300,000 of loan forgiveness money,” Osborn says in a Nov. 6 letter to Mark Stahl, a county commissioner.

The health department has also applied for an additional $200,000 that would be awarded in May 2018, she wrote.

The department has recently hired a new director of its environmental health division.

Osborn and two members of the health department board, Bruce Moritz and Jill Stinebaugh, attended the August meeting organized by Durivage.

Moritz called for an executive session during last week’s board meeting to discuss personnel.

“We are trying to address all those concerns expressed during the August meeting,” Moritz said Thursday. “We need to sit down with a couple people from the board of building standards and have an open dialogue to put some of the questions and issues to bed. I want it to be a very constructive discussion in ways that we can work together. Or if there is some false information out there, we can try to correct it.”

He said the health department needs to be become more user-friendly.