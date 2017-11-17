Lake Twp.: Transition begins for EMS

Share

Lake Township officials plan to have a township-staffed paramedic emergency medical service department operating in the first quarter of 2018, ending a contract for service personnel with LifeStar.

Voters in the township on Nov. 7 overwhelmingly approved a 1-mill property tax levy that will generate about $230,204 annually for the 24/7 service. A 0.8-mill levy already on the tax duplicate also helps fund the service.

Mark Hummer, township administrator, said meetings with LifeStar executives are being scheduled for next week to prepare an exit strategy for the township.

Under the agreement with LifeStar, which is set to expire next April, the company provides two paramedics for each shift and the township provides an emergency vehicle, equipment and houses the on-duty personnel at the administration building on Cummings Road.

Currently, the township is paying $70,000 annually for the service and LifeStar receives additional revenue from billing for transportation.

Hummer said he and Fire Chief Bruce Moritz plan to discuss pay rates for paramedics hired by the township.

“We need to set pay rates for our personnel and we are going to discuss creating an EMS coordinator position. It will be a working position, like a head paramedic, who would report to the fire chief. Obviously, I need to OK that with the (township) trustees,” he said.

Hummer said he also plans to meet with LifeStar paramedics to see if there is interest in working for the township.

“We certainly will talk to all the LifeStar paramedics interested in working here. We’ll have 24-hour service but we’re not sure yet if the staff will include part-time paramedics or not,” he said.

To gauge anticipated revenue and costs for the service, Hummer and Moritz have been analyzing similar-sized departments and the number of runs they complete in a year.

“We’re basing our projections on what we’ve found in talking with billing agencies and other governmental agencies that do the volume that we’re doing. We feel that with this (new) levy and additional revenue from the old EMS levy and income from runs we should be able to very comfortably run this operation,” Hummer said.

LifeStar has ended similar contract ambulance service agreements with other jurisdictions and also ended an emergency dispatching agreement with Lake Township. The township began contracting for dispatching service with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in 2015.

According to unofficial results, there were 1,693 votes cast in favor of the 1-mill EMS levy and 581 opposed.

It received approval of 73 percent or higher in all of the township’s precincts except for Precinct 420 (Union) where it passed with 67 percent of the voters supporting it.