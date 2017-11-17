Two with local ties shake up Toledo council voting

Share

Of seven challengers running for Toledo City Council on Nov. 7, two with connections to our side of town made the grade.

Gary Johnson, an East Toledo businessman and Nick Komives, who was raised in Genoa, were elected as council members at large.

Twelve were running for six spots, and of the 12, five were incumbents. One incumbent, Harvey Savage Jr., finished seventh and lost his seat, while Johnson and Komives were the only challengers elected.

According to unofficial results not yet certified, Johnson finished fourth in the voting with 21,039 votes (9.4 percent) and Komives was fifth with 20,470 (9.14). They actually beat incumbent Larry J. Sykes (19.961, 8.92), who was elected at the final spot and held his seat, and Savage (18,423, 8.23).

The top three incumbents who were re-elected are, in order, Sandy Spang (27,176, 12.14), Rob Ludeman (24,753, 11.06) and Cecilia M. Adams (21,730, 9.71).

There was one other challenger with ties to this side of town, Lake High School graduate Sam Melden, who finished eighth and out of the running with 18,206 votes (8.13 percent). He had previously been a minister for five years involved with Food For Thought, a nonprofit that operates food shelters around the Toledo metropolitan area.

New councilmen have priorities

Johnson, an endorsed Democrat, says his priorities are to improve city services without raising taxes, overcome bureaucratic inertia, improve economic development outside the downtown core, make residential neighborhoods more viable and attractive, improve regional cooperation, deal with the opioid epidemic, and “to make Toledo a great place to do business, live and raise a family.”

Johnson has over 30 years of business experience. Since 2005, Johnson has owned and operated a small business in greater Toledo. He moved his business to East Toledo, near downtown, in 2008. In 2014, his business was recognized by Fortune magazine as the 11th-fastest growing inner city business in the U.S. with a three-year growth of 567 percent.

“I want to make Toledo a great place to do business, live, and raise a family. I want to make sure that Toledo is helping small business owners like myself. I believe that Toledo needs someone who is dedicated to its basic common needs. I hope to apply my experience of building an extremely successful business to running city government.”

Johnson is a member of the East Toledo Club, Hungarian Club, and VFW Hall on Consaul Avenue in East Toledo. At an election forum at the East Toledo Senior Center before votes were cast, he promised to focus hard on reducing crime.

“If we can’t get rid of the drug dealers, we’re not going to get rid of the other problems,” Johnson said.

He also wants to see “absentee landlords fix their properties up. I’m very, very bullish about that. I’m also very, very bullish on building a bigger tax base.”

Komives, also an endorsed Democrat, says his priorities are to “protect our future by accounting for every dollar by applying priority-based budgeting, keep our citizens safe by ensuring clean, affordable drinking water is accessible for all, (and) invest in our neighborhoods and repair our city’s infrastructure so all Toledoans are proud to call their neighborhoods home.”

Komives wants to “implement fresh new ideas” with programs like homeless to hired, public banking, green business certification, form-based zoning and smart city technology. He says he has “advocated for people and their rights my entire life as a community organizer.”

“In Toledo, we are used to fighting for our community. It’s one of the many reasons I love this city. We’re a proud city. It’s time we have someone who stands up for all Toledoans,” Komives said.

Komives says he “believes it’s important that we have younger people as part of the (political) process.”

Plus, he promises to be loyal to this side of town, saying “East Toledo has long been a forgotten part of Toledo.”

Helping the Homeless

While Komives believes in programs that can help find jobs for the homeless, Johnson has already been one of the homeless.

According to Matt Zaleski of Hubbub Marketing, LLC, a marketing firm based in East Toledo that handled Johnson’s campaign marketing and public relations, Johnson was young and his parents had just split up. But the experience and memories of being homeless are still vivid today for Johnson.

While on his campaign touring the Family House at 669 Indiana Ave., Johnson talked about his homelessness experience, met with a homeless family, and called for continued community support of Toledo’s non-profit agencies that serve Toledo’s needy.

Johnson was 5-years-old when his parents divorced. The family was split up with some ending up in a shelter and others elsewhere.

“Fortunately some family members stepped in, worked the system to get us under one roof again, and eventually back living with my mother,” said Johnson.

Johnson said he wanted to tour Family House because it works to keep homeless families in crisis together. Approximately 60 percent of those served are children. The average age of a child staying at Family House is 4-years-old.

“I wish there would have been a ‘Family House’ type organizations around when my family experienced homelessness. Plus Family House is a good representation of what our local non-profits are going through. Money is drying up from Washington and other sources making it more and more difficult for them to serve our less fortunate. I am pledging my support and calling on Toledo City Council to take a leadership role in helping our area’s non-profit agencies find necessary funding. The price of failure is too great. It would be devastating,” said Johnson.

Johnson said council must make sure that the area non-profits get the financial benefits from grants, programs, and government agencies designed to help them.

“Many times these non-profits fill out the necessary paperwork and wait months and months to be reimbursed for their services. This process on a local level must be streamlined and made to be more responsive. Council needs to help call attention to these agencies fund raising events and encourage constituents to attend. Council must encourage the business community whenever possible to support these programs,” Johnson said.