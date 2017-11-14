New Oregon Economic Development Foundation director resigns

Share

Dave Dorner, who was hired as executive director of the Oregon Economic Development Foundation (OEDF) on May 29, has resigned.

Oregon City Administrator Mike Beazley said Dorner left to take a job at the University of Toledo.

“He got a great opportunity,” said Beazley. Dorner will work on a business incubator that will help improve the local economy, he added.

“He’s very good at that. He wasn’t seeking the job. He had conversations with them before he even came to Oregon. They reached out to him. We’re excited for him,” said Beazley.

All good

Dorner joins some former executive directors who left the Foundation to take jobs either at the University of Toledo, the Regional Growth Partnership of Northwest Ohio, or other economic development groups that also help the city, Beazley noted.

“The fact we got former economic development directors running the regional growth partnership, and in leadership initiatives at the University of Toledo is all good for Oregon as we want to make sure we maximize the opportunities for projects in Oregon,” said Beazley. Former executive director Dean Monske, for example, is CEO of the Regional Growth Partnership of Northwest Ohio.

The Foundation is a public/private partnership between the business community and the City of Oregon, which contributes funds to the organization. The city has made a $70,000 annual contribution to the Foundation for the last five years.

The city used to match the amount that was raised by the Foundation, which gets its funding mostly from membership dues and fundraising, but now provides a set amount.

A new search

Timothy Pedro, the Foundation’s board president, said he was sorry to see Dorner go.

“We were very fortunate to have good leadership of the Foundation over the years. When we got Dave, he brought a whole other element to our efforts for economic development. He was working on some really neat things for the board. We found out he got recruited by the University of Toledo. We’ll be looking for another executive director candidate very soon.”

Dorner was one of three candidates that the board had seriously considered for the post before they chose Dorner. They will be reviewing those resumes again.

“We very well could go out and look for more,” he said.

Interim basis

Dorner’s resignation was effective on Nov. 3, but he will continue to help the Foundation until a new executive director is at the helm, said Pedro.

“We just talked today about a project, so he’s going to be available to us on an interim basis for the next couple of weeks,” Pedro said last Wednesday. “With Dave’s willingness to be involved and available to us, we have a little flexibility to find someone. But the sooner we find an executive director the better. We want to bring someone on board.”

Dorner replaced Lindsay Myers, who was hired as executive director of the Foundation in 2012.

The executive director plans, organizes and directs activities to enhance economic development in the city. The executive director is responsible for the development, recommendation and implementation of policies, programs and procedures that accomplish the goals and objectives to ensure the economic health of the area,