Beazley staying in Oregon, despite lure of Toledo

It’s been no secret that Toledo Mayor-elect Wade Kapszukiewicz hoped to lure Oregon City Administrator Mike Beazley to serve in his new administration should he win in the general election. And although Kapszukiewicz won the mayor’s seat last Tuesday, Beazley has committed only to serve on a task force to help the new mayor assemble his administration. Beazley told The Press last week that he’s staying put in Oregon.

“Wade and I have talked about this, and we’ll continue to talk about it,” said Beazley last Wednesday. “I’ve been around a long time, so I’ve played a lot of roles. I’ve had a lot of experience and a lot of local public policy areas, and I enjoy it.”

For now, he’s serving in an advisory capacity for Kapszukiewicz.

“I’ve agreed to help with the transition for Toledo’s new mayoral administration. We’re talking about ways I can continue to be involved in moving the communities and region forward. But my goal and expectation is to do that from my seat as administrator in Oregon.”

Scaling back

Beazley said he’s involved in 10 committees and boards not only in the Toledo area, such as the Imagination Station and the land bank, but also in Columbus. He will likely scale back his involvement to free up time to help Toledo’s new administration, he said.

“I will be looking at trimming back my involvement in some of my board work, and maybe serving in some committee roles in the City of Toledo. I’ve made no decisions other than I will stay on as Oregon’s City Administrator, but also to play a leadership role in the transition for the new Toledo administration,” he said. “We have a lot going on in Oregon. I enjoy my job. We’ve been working on so many things in Oregon over time. It’s important to me that we see those things through.”

He has talked with Mayor Mike Seferian on his upcoming role in Toledo.

“Mayor Seferian and I have talked about ways we can make this work. I’ve talked to council leadership on how I can make this work. So we’ll see.”

Beazley was appointed to the city administrator position in March 2010 soon after Seferian was elected mayor. Sixty people had submitted resumes for the post, but Seferian had his eye on Beazley, who was administrator of Lucas County at the time.

Seferian noted how much in demand he was due to his extensive experience in leadership positions in local government and public policy for over 25 years.

“Mike Beazley has never applied for a job since his career started,” Seferian said upon his appointment of Beazley. “People have always come after him.”