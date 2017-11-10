Lake Twp., Genoa schools approve property levies

Share

Voters were agreeable to increasing their taxes in Lake Township and the Genoa Area School District but were less generous in other jurisdictions in last week’s election.

According to unofficial results, a 0.5-mill, 5-year property tax was levy approved by voters in the Genoa district: 1,080 for to 1,034 against.

School officials promoted the levy by stressing there would be no net increase in taxes for property owners because the administration has refinanced bonds issued to help finance the construction of the elementary and middle schools, resulting in the Ottawa County auditor being able to rollback the bond millage by 0.5 mill.

The district plans to use the revenues from the levy to upgrade its technology, including the purchase of more Chromebooks for students so every student has access to one.

Levy revenues may also be used to update software, network servers and WiFi systems.

Bill Nye, district treasurer, said the auditor will roll back the bond millage and add the levy millage to go into effect January 2018.

“This is a great thing for Genoa schools,” Nye said. “Technology is here to stay.”

Nye plans to meet with the district’s technology director to prepare a plan for the board of education to consider for initiating the purchases.

EMS levy passes easily

In Lake Township, voters overwhelmingly approved an additional 1-mill, continuous levy to fund 24-hour emergency paramedic service: 1,693 for to 581 against.

The township’s contract with Lifestar for the emergency service expires next year. Under that agreement, the township has been providing an emergency vehicle and equipment while Lifestar has been staffing the service with two paramedics per shift.

The additional millage is projected to generate about $230,204 annually.

A 0.8-mill levy has been used to help fund the current service.

Fire Chief Bruce Moritz said the township’s own fire and EMS departments are staffed by volunteers who’ve been responding to a steadily increasing call volume. In 2016, the departments made 1,185 runs – about 77 percent of which were for emergency medical service.

Police Chief Mark Hummer attributed the levy’s support to Moritz and township trustees “getting the message out that it was a necessity.”

In the Village of Genoa, voters rejected a request for a 2-mill, 5-year levy that would have been used to purchase equipment and training for the village police department: 245 for to 264 against.

Voters in the Gibsonburg School District rejected a replacement income tax: 674 for to 755 against.

Superintendent Tim Murray said the board of education has decided to try again in May.

“We have not decided on the amount. Tough day around here, but we will go back to the drawing board,” he said Wednesday.