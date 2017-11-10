Soil from Luckey clean-up project not going to local landfill

Share

At least one waste stream from the clean-up project at the former Brush Beryllium plant site near the Village of Luckey won’t be disposed at the Evergreen landfill in Northwood

In a project update, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it would not dispose of soils from the plant site at the landfill, which is operated by Waste Management.

Arleen K. Kreusch, a spokesperson for the Corps’ environmental project management team, said the decision was made after a “thorough evaluation.”

The Evergreen facility was one of two disposal sites the Corps had been considering for disposal as soils and other contaminated materials are removed during the project; the other site, the U.S. Ecology Wayne Disposal Facility, Belleville, Mich., received approval from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to receive soils.

Kreusch said some soil and materials have already been transported to the Michigan facility.

“We completed removing several non-hazardous soil and debris stockpiles from the (Luckey) site,” she said. “These materials were safely shipped and disposed at U.S. Ecology Michigan. We began limited excavation of lead-contaminated soils to support site setup activities. The soils are being transported to the U.S. Ecology facility by trucks hauling lined dump trailers. The soils will be treated at the facility before they are placed in the landfill.”

The Corps in 2015 contracted with Portage, Inc., a company based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to be the prime contractor for the clean-up project.

The site is a former beryllium production facility the Atomic Energy Commission operated in the 1950s as part of the national defense program.

The Corps has identified soils contaminated with beryllium, lead, radium-226, thorium-230, uranium-234 and uranium-238 for removal.

The 40-acre L-shaped parcel includes several trenches, lagoons and waste areas where solutions and sludge from the operation were stored, as well as manufacturing facilities, warehouses and utility buildings.

Forum cancelled

A public forum scheduled for Nov. 14 to discuss the clean-up project has been cancelled. The forum was to be held in the auditorium at the Northwood schools complex but was cancelled by Mayor Ed Schimmel.