Ottawa County races to be decided Tuesday

Carroll Township in Ottawa County is assured of new faces on its board of trustees in 2018 with no incumbents on the ballot in Tuesday’s election.

Richard Keiser, Jordan Moore, Sandy Shearon and Andrew Thompson are in the race for two seats on the three-member board.

In other local races in the county, incumbents are on all the ballots.

Clay Center: Incumbents Garrett Alexander, Steven Hochanadel, Michael Pratt and Lee Sankiewicz are the only candidates for seats on village council.

Elmore: Incumbents Richard Claar, Tom Dietemyer, Benjamin Drill and Thomas Jackson are seeking four seats and being challenged by James Krumnow and Joanne Hefflinger.

Oak Harbor: Incumbents Michelle Ish and Jacqueline Macko face challengers Ted Foust, Barry Hall and Austin Short for four council seats.

Rocky Ridge: Four incumbents, Donald Buehler, Rita Buehler, Brenda Fastinger and Yvonne Rutherford, are the only council candidates.

Allen Twp.: Incumbent trustees Craig Blausey and Scott Everhardt are unchallenged.

Benton Twp.: Incumbent trustees Jim Buhro and Wes Gahler are challenged by David Millinger.

Clay Twp.: Incumbent Mitch Hoyles and challengers Thomas Bergman and Chad Gargas are vying for seats. Incumbent Gaylord Sheldon in unopposed for an unexpired term.

Harris Twp.: Incumbent trustees Carol Baker and Beverly Haar are vying for two seats with challenger Jeff Underwood. Incumbent fiscal officer Laurel Hazel is unopposed for an unexpired term.

Salem Twp.: Incumbent trustees Ron Buehler and Todd Winke are unopposed.

B-C-S school board: Incumbents Jeff Dornbusch, Kim Dousseau and Jamie Tooman are the only candidates for three seats.

Genoa school board: Incumbent Jeffrey Trainer and challengers Thomas Cashen and Aaron Wolfe are the only candidates for three seats.