Wood County: Little competition in many area races

With few exceptions, local races in the Nov. 7 election for seats on village councils, school boards and township boards of trustees in Wood County are marked by a lack of competition.

Of the townships in The Press circulation area of the county, only Lake Township has an actual contest for seats on the board of trustees where incumbents Richard Welling and Jeff Pettit are vying for two seats along with Scott Wright.

Races for trustee seats in other local townships aren’t competitive.

Incumbents Matthew Brinker and Kenneth Recker are the only candidates for two seats on the Troy Township Board of Trustees while in Freedom Township, two incumbents, David Bruning and Rick Rahe, are the only candidates for two seats.

Incumbents dominate in most of the contests for seats on village councils, which are a mix of competitive and non-competitive races.

In Pemberville, seven candidates are vying for four seats on village council, making it the most competitive local village council race. Three incumbents, James Opelt, William Long, and Eric Campbell, are joined in the race by Daniel Angel, Carol Bailey, Jordan Haynes and David St. Louis.

Jessica Sautter, a member of council, said the field of candidates could be a reflection of a growing interest in local issues such as the development of the village’s downtown.

“I think they are seeing our downtown needs some attention through community involvement,” she said.

A citizen-run Facebook page, Pemberville Proud, has also become a popular place for residents to share their concerns and has stimulated more public participation, she said.

For one seat on the village board of public affairs, incumbent Thomas Oberhouse is being challenged by Thomas Mauk, a write-in candidate.

In Walbridge, three incumbents, Larry Boday, Susan Hart-Douglas and Ron Liwo, are being challenged by Sarah Valasek and John Weissenberger for four seats on council.

In the neighboring Village of Millbury, four incumbents, Roger Christoff, Timothy Clapsaddle, Marvin Cowell and Fred Densic are unopposed in their efforts to be returned to four seats.

The race for four council seats in the Village of Luckey is even less competitive, with only three incumbents, Donald Brickner, Charles Franklin and S. Mike McNulty on the ballot.

Five candidates are in the race for four seats on Northwood City Council. Louis Fahrbach, Pat Huntermark, Randy Kozina and Mark Stoner are listed on the ballot and Kelley Wills is a write-in candidate.

School boards

Voters in the Eastwood School District will decide four seats on the board of education. Incumbents Roger Bostdorff, Denis Helm and Sherri Sheffler are seeking re-election and being challenged by AJ Haas for three seats. Incumbent James Rogers is the only candidate for a board seat with a term that expires Dec. 31, 2019.

A race for three seats on the Lake school board only includes incumbents Brad Delventhal, Tim Krugh and Monica Leppelmeier.

The race for three seats on the Northwood school board isn’t competitive with three candidates, Amy Romstadt, Jeffrey Dunlap and Chuck Turner, vying for three full-term seats and Carolyn Schimmel, a write-in candidate, seeking a seat with a term ending Dec. 31, 2019.