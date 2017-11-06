Sandusky County: Write-ins in Helena

Share

Incumbents dominate in Tuesday’s race for four seats on Helena Village Council but only one name will appear on the ballot.

The name of incumbent Connie Carnicom is on the ballot but to fill the other three seats voters will have to write in the names of Paul Damschroder, Dean Hetrick and Leland Reimer, who are also incumbents.

In the Village of Lindsey, five candidates are seeking four seats on council: Anne Arnold, Theodore Lewis, Barbra Opelt, Cheryl Overmyer and Caleb Reineck.

In Washington Township, incumbents Glenn Baker and Robert Reed are the only candidates for two seats on the board of trustees and in Scott Township the only candidates for two seats on that board are incumbents Kevin Ruth and Scott Wasserman.

Voters in Madison Township will have three choices for two seats on the board of trustees: Kent Kirsch and Andrew Gerbich are listed on the ballot while Elwood Dick is a write-in candidate.