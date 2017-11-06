Three vying for seats on Woodmore board

Share

Voters in the Woodmore School District will put at least one new face on the board of education in Tuesday’s election as two incumbents have decided to not seek re-election.

Corinna Bench and Joe Liszak will be stepping down from the board and their seats are being sought by Chad Bringman, Jan Busdeker and Andy Miller.

Bringman, the executive director of the Ronald McDonald House, was a member of the school board when the district approved a bond issue to finance the construction of a new elementary school. He stepped down from the board in 2012. His wife, Linda, is a former principal and superintendent with the district.

Busdeker is a former mayor and councilmember of the Village of Woodville and he chaired a committee that successfully led a campaign last year to renew a levy for the school district.

Miller, an operations manager for a Michigan firm, hopes to bring his business expertise to the board, saying he sees potential for improvement in how the district manages its finances. He also said the board needs to find a way to retain more students who are leaving Woodmore under the open enrollment option.

Bench said she is stepping down to devote more time to her children and her family’s business.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time on the board but it’s been very time consuming. It’s a tough decision but I want to be there for my children,” she said.

Liszak also cited time constraints for his decision to not seek re-election. He was recently named president of the Ohio Association of Community Health Centers, which meets in Columbus.

“I feel pretty satisfied about what we’ve accomplished,” he said. “I said I wasn’t going to be part of the good old boy network when I got on the board in 2014. We’ve had a wonderful board the last two years.”

Liszak and Bench both said they’re leaving the door open to possibly running again for a seat on the board in the future.

Village, township races

In the Village of Woodville, only four candidates are vying for four open council seats: incumbents Joseph Riffle, Jeffery Tate and Ty Tracy are seeking re-election and Kelly O’Connor is running for the other seat.

The race for two seats on the Woodville Township Board of Trustees is competitive. Three candidates, Nathaniel Liskai, Paul Runion and Kenneth Green are listed on the ballot while Paul Heineman is a write-in candidate.