Walbridge opposes sludge application

Share

A resolution opposing the application of sewage sludge on local fields has been approved by Walbridge Village Council.

After the resolution’s third reading Wednesday, council voiced its approval of the measure, which supports a similar resolution approved in September by the Lake Township trustees.

The village resolution says the state’s sewage sludge disposal rules “will cause an environment concern to the citizens of the Village of Walbridge.”

Mayor Ed Kolanko said by passing the resolution the village was “being a good partner for our neighbor Lake Township” and bring attention to the state having total control of the sewage regulations.

The trustees were informed this summer by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency that a 73-acre farm field along Ayers Road has been approved for receiving residue, called Class B biosolids, from the City of Toledo’s Bayview waste water treatment plant.

The Ohio EPA defines biosolids, which are often reused as fertilizer, as treated solid, semi-solid or liquid residue generated during the treatment of domestic sewage.

The township resolution asks the EPA to cease allowing the application on farmland in the township because the sludge can run off fields into creeks and rivers in the Lake Erie watershed.

Mark Hummer, township administrator, called the application practice a “state-regulated issue but it becomes a local government problem.”

In 2014, Synagro, a Baltimore-based company, announced it had an agreement with the City of Toledo for a five-year biosolids recycling program that would save the city $900,000 annually by avoiding landfill costs.