Ribbon-cutting held for Owens new Veterans Hall

Area residents got a firsthand look at Owens Community College’s new Veterans Hall as the academic institution officially opened the doors during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 2.

Owens representatives were joined by community leaders and public officials at the ceremony, which included tours of the newly renovated facility, and info about the various services offered to veterans at Owens.

Veterans Hall, formerly Kingsley Hall, was part of the Penta Career Center campus acquired by Owens Community College for $6 million in 2008 when Penta relocated west of I-75 along Buck Rd. The purchase included more than 50 acres of land and three primary buildings, including Founders Hall and Heritage Hall.

Renovations of the 19,000-square foot Veterans Hall cost $2.1 million, with the first phase of construction completed in March 2017 and the second phase finished in October 2017.

The circular drive surrounding Veterans Hall was named “Mike McAlear Way” on May 3, following a generous donation to the Owens Foundation in support of veterans programming by Mike McAlear, then a member of the Owens Board of Trustees. The drive includes two reserved parking spaces for recipients of a Purple Heart, the decoration awarded to those wounded while serving with the U.S. military.

The signature development of the two-story Veterans Hall is a 1,700-square foot addition to the building’s east side that formed a new entrance and glass-enclosed atrium.

The first floor houses the offices of Veterans Services and Counseling Services, as well as a lounge dedicated for use by veterans, plus a computer lab, conference room and meeting room.

The second-floor renovation created a tiered, multipurpose event space that includes a lobby, restrooms, small catering space and updated audio/visual equipment.

The Veterans Hall was designed with energy efficiency and conservation in mind, evidenced by each room’s bank of lights automatically powering down after a period without detected movement. Glass windows are abundant within the atrium addition to reduce the necessity for some electric lighting and to allow in natural light. The entire facility includes building automation heating and air conditioning as well as wireless Internet access.

Stough and Stough Architects of Sylvania, Ohio designed Veterans Hall. Van Tassel Construction Corporation of Sylvania, Ohio served as the general contractor.

For more information about the Owens Community College Office of Veterans Services, please visit www.owens.edu/veterans.