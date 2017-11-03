Events recognize vets

Share

Free admission

Veterans, active-duty military and military reserve members will receive free admission to the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums in Fremont on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11. Those receiving free admission are asked to bring a military ID.

The Hayes Home and museum will be open noon-5 p.m. that day. The research library will be closed.

For info, call 419-332-2081, visit rbhayes.org.

Stew feed set

Oak Harbor American Legion Post, 221 Park St., will hold a Stew Feed, Nov. 11 from 4-7 p.m. The event is free to all veterans and their families.

Serving those who served

Genoa Retirement Village, 300 Cherry St., invited veterans to enjoy a chef-prepared breakfast Thursday, Nov. 9 from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

The breakfast is free to all veterans. RSVP by calling 419-855-7755.

Free veterans’ breakfast

To honor those who have served our country, the East Toledo Senior Center will offer a free breakfast for all local veterans Friday, Nov. 10 from 7-10 a.m. The center is located in the Navarre Park Shelterhouse, 1001 White St. The menu will include pancakes, made-to-order omelets, sausage links, juice and coffee. The requested donation is $5 for all non-veterans.

Call 419-691-2254 for info.

Donations sought

for wreaths for vets

Wreaths Across America is aiming to place live wreaths on the graves of the more than 2,100 veterans who are buried at Lake Township Cemetery during the upcoming holiday season.

The cost is $15 per wreath, and for every two wreaths purchased, Wreaths Across America will donate a third. Small business sponsorships start at $150, and corporate sponsorship begins at $1,500.

Order forms are available at the cemetery or the Lake Township Administration Building, or by contacting Jeff Pettit at 419-838-6855 or jeff@artisticmemorials.net.

The deadline to order is Nov. 27. The wreath-laying ceremony will take place on Dec. 16. Volunteers are welcome and appreciated.

“In Their Own Words”

Hear the harrowing stories of local World War II veterans during the premier of the documentary, “World War II: In Their Own Words” Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 2-4 p.m., at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums in Fremont. Admission is free.

News-Messenger photographer Molly Corfman and reporter Daniel Carson will show the documentary, which Corfman created, and will discuss their series about these local veterans.

Veterans from Sandusky and Ottawa counties who were featured in the documentary and the News-Messenger articles will be invited to speak.

Julie Mayle, associate curator of manuscripts at the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums, will discuss her work on the Northwest Ohio Veterans Oral History project. Through this project, Mayle interviews and records the stories of local veterans of all wars and scans photos and documents related to their service and stories.

For info on the project, visit www.rbhayes.org/research/northwest-ohio-veterans-oral-history-project/.

There will be a question-and-answer session at the end of the program. Light refreshments will be served.

For info, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.

“Truly an honor”

After the event, Mayle, will head to Washington, D.C., where she will be reading the names of veterans listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Nov. 10.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund selected Mayle and other readers from across the country to read the names of more than 85,000 service members listed on the wall. This ceremony is part of the commemoration of the memorial’s 35th anniversary.

It will take several days and continue through Veterans Day, which is Nov. 11.

One of the names Mayle will read is Lance Cpl. Miguel Keith, who was a member of her father’s Marine Corps unit. Keith was killed in action on May 8, 1970, and was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and Congressional Medal of Honor.

“It is truly a privilege and an honor to have been given this opportunity,” Julie said. “It’s about taking the time to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”