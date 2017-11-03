Rosales honored with Distinguished Hispanic Ohioans Award

Share

Jose Rosales, Staff Sergeant E6, U.S. Marine Corps, of Oregon, was among honorees at the annual Governor’s Distinguished Hispanic Ohioans Awards Gala held Oct. 14 in Columbus.

The Ohio Latino Affairs Commission (OCHLA) partnered with Ohio State University’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion to host the event, which honors individuals and organizations that have demonstrated outstanding achievements in their professional or community service endeavors, and who serve as role models for the growing Hispanic community in Ohio.

Rosales was honored for Latino Military Service of Distinction, given to uniform Latinos who have served and continue to serve the country.

He was born and raised in Toledo. In May 2002, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. Upon graduation from boot camp and Marine Combat Training, he was assigned to Basic Combat Engineer Course at Courthouse Bay, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Upon graduation, he was assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 471, Detachment Bravo in Mount Clemens, Michigan.

During 2015, Staff Sgt. Rosales served as the Joint Operations Chief for the Innovative Readiness Training Program through the Department of Defense, providing leadership for more than 300 personnel tasked with the mission to construct four staff cabins, an ADA-compliant pedestrian bridge and a new dining facility for the Boy Scouts of America.

He currently works for Toledo Public Schools as a career and technology education student liaison. Previously, he worked at the University of Toledo as an academic advisor.

He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Toledo and is currently a Ph.D. candidate in the Educational Theory and Social Foundations Program.

Among Rosales’ awards and accolades are the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Service Medal, the Selected Marine Corps Reserve Medal, the 20 Under 40 Community Leadership Award, and the University of Toledo Shining Star Award for Outstanding Staff, among others.