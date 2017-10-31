Oregon extends hearing on Bed and Breakfast

Share

Oregon City Council on Monday extended a public hearing on a request for a zoning change for the purpose of operating a four bedroom Bed and Breakfast at 5024 Seaman Road.

Applicant Derrick Jaegle is requesting a Special Use Permit because the proposed Bed and Breakfast is in an R-1 residential zone, which does not permit it. A Bed and Breakfast would be allowable in an R-3 multi-family zone, according to James Gilmore, commissioner of building and zoning.

The Oregon Planning Commission recommended approval of the SUE at its Sept. 19 meeting.

Ruth Price, of Seaman Rd., was opposed.

“The property is not really maintained like a Bed and Breakfast,” she said. “You would think it would be kept up nice. There’s times the lawn hasn’t been mowed. They haven’t weed wacked. I don’t see where this is going to appeal to people for a Bed and Breakfast.”

She said the city already has two Bed and Breakfasts on Cedar Point Road, “which are very nice.”

“We have three motels. We have the Maumee Bay Lodge - we have a lot of temporary places to live in the area. Personally, I think this property is probably going to be used as a boarding house for the men who work at the refinery from out of town. I can’t see where it would be beneficial to our community, our neighborhood.”

She added that there are three rental properties nearby. “One is maintained very well, and the other two are horrible,” she said. “So consequently, we are going to add to what we have already acquired. I’ve lived here since 1974, and it was never like it is now.”

Councilman James Seaman agreed that the property “is not well maintained.”

“It’s different from what is in that neighborhood,” he said. “I’m concerned.”

Councilman Paul Hornyak asked whether a zoning change to an SUE would “change the requirements of the property itself for how it’s maintained, how it’s laid out, for accessibility and safety?”

“Is there any additional scrutiny to the property as a Bed and Breakfast, as a business per se, versus as a standard residence?”

Gilmore said there were no additional rules that apply to a Bed and Breakfast.

“It would still require the smoke detector, and those sorts of things. But there are no additional rules that apply to a Bed and Breakfast,” he said.

Councilman Terry Reeves asked how long the SUE would last.

Mayor Mike Seferian, who is also a member of the planning commission, said if the Bed and Breakfast were to stop operating, the SUE would last an additional two years in case someone wanted to buy the property and continue operating as a Bed and Breakfast.

“But it could go on for eternity,” said Seferian.

Conditions can be placed on an SUE, he added.

“It’s different from a zoning change. So if council wished to add a condition, it would alter the decision of the planning commission,” he said. City council would have to have at least six votes to change the decision by the planning commission.

“By six votes, you could put some other requirements in – either an expiration date or time limit, and have it come back for approval,” he said.

City Administrator Mike Beazley said it’s more difficult for the city to deny an SUE for a Bed and Breakfast if there are concerns that the property may not be maintained.

“It’s harder for government to look at it in that context. It’s easier for the government to look at it in the contest of whether this fits in with the area and the overall plan for the city. Those kinds of things are fairer for us to consider,” he said.

Reeves said he would like to grant the SUE for one year.

“I don’t want to shoot this down by saying no to the Bed and Breakfast,” said Reeves. “I think we ought to give them a chance to see if it thrives and if it works well at that location - to make sure the property is kept up, that it’s pleasing to the neighbors, and there’s no disruptions to the neighborhood. I’m suggesting we stipulate that they come back in a year to see if they have lived up to the expectations of the SUE.

Seferian said there should be some criteria in the stipulation so the city could evaluate whether there was compliance from the Bed and Breakfast.

It was decided to extend the public hearing to the Nov. 27 council meeting so that council could develop conditions to be included in the SUE