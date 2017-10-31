Oregon joins Toledo to repave portion of Navarre

Share

Oregon City Council on Monday approved a joint cooperation agreement with the City of Toledo for funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for the bid and construction of the Navarre Avenue resurfacing project.

Toledo has received grant funding from ODOT for the construction of the resurfacing project. A portion of the project is located in Oregon and it is beneficial for both cities to resurface Navarre Avenue at the same time as a joint project through the ODOT Urban Paving Program.

Shared costs

In order to allow both cities to share in construction costs to improve Navarre Avenue and to allow Toledo to serve as the project manager, both cities were required to execute a joint cooperation agreement.

Toledo developed the plans for the project to resurface the entire width of Navarre from Willard Street to the city limits near I-280 to lengthen the life of the pavement. A portion of the southern half of the roadway is within the corporation limits of Oregon.

“About a year ago, we reached out to the City of Toledo to see if they wanted to do a joint project and found out they had already applied to a ODOT Urban Paving Program grant, and were successful in getting grant funding, which pays for 80 percent of the project costs,” said Public Service Director Paul Roman. “I asked them if they would include us and they said they would, which I was very happy to hear.”

Saving money

Oregon, he said, is saving thousands of dollars as a result of the joint agreement.

“Clearly by doing the project together, we would save about $80,000 in paving costs. We are strictly paying for all work within Oregon. We have a local 20 percent share. We’re estimating it should be under $30,000. We will issue a purchase order. It may come in less it may come in more. It all depends on what you run into. But it’s definitely a cost savings to the city to enter into this project.”

Councilman James Seaman wanted to know the specific location of the project.

Roman said it was at the very western end of Navarre Avenue.

“If you’re coming to Oregon from Toledo, you’ll cross an at-grade crossing at the western line of Toledo Refinery. The south half of Navarre is Oregon. The north half of Navarre is Toledo. Then once you get to the CSX underpass, both sides of the road becomes Oregon’s, and that area we just paved about two years ago. So this is really paving the rest of our portion of Navarre, and again, doing it as a joint project is a much better way to do this construction.”