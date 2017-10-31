Oregon expedites compliance with zoning code

Share

Oregon City Council on Monday passed an amendment to a municipal ordinance that expedites enforcement of zoning complaints.

The municipal ordinance sets forth the procedure for notice when the city receives a zoning complaint. The procedure involves providing violators with several notices, which results in a delay in the enforcement of the violation.

Council amended the ordinance to enhance zoning violations within the city and improve the responsiveness to any zoning violation by not requiring multiple notices to be issued beyond the first 30-day notice.

“We wanted to move away from using police for citations and go to a middle ground, which we think will work,” said City Administrator Mike Beazley.

Police authority

Council had previously been looking at an amendment that gave police the authority to enforce a parking ban on unpaved portions of the front lawns of residentially zoned property. Currently, the zoning code prohibits parking of vehicles on unpaved areas of front lawns.

Due to the notice requirements and time parameters to take corrective action under the zoning code, the primary thrust of the amendment was to broaden the authority of the police to enforce the parking ban.

“The challenge of the historical enforcement of our zoning code is we end up with the Merry-Go-Round of enforcement,” said Beazley. “When a property owner violates the zoning code, a 30-day notice is issued to come into compliance. “The owner comes into compliance, we move on, then the violation starts all over again. We give him a new notice, the neighbors feel like they’re getting no relief, the inspection department grows frustrated — and we don’t have a good path. We want to shorten that process. The 30-day notice has to remain. It’s part of the essence of zoning enforcement. But this amendment would change the nature and thrust of the notice, so once we give that notice, the city at its discretion could move quicker the next time around. We can have immediate action if we chose to with a citation that brings them into court if we want them to come into compliance. It will lead to better and more successful enforcement across the board on some of the issues because that same authority would extend across the board. It just changes the nature of our notice.”

One notice

The amendment states that one notice specifying the violation is sufficient notification for repeat offenders.

Councilman Terry Reeves was concerned the amendment is “complaint driven.”

“I don’t think it should be just complaint driven. I believe if an inspector is out doing their normal duties, and they see it, they should address it there on the spot,” he said.

“Secondly,” he added, “I know we had talked about inspectors possibly working some off hours in the evening every so often. I know we probably can’t put that in the ordinance, but that could be a directive from the mayor or city administrator,” said Reeves.

“We don’t codify that it’s complaint driven,” said Beazley. “But that’s been the historical Oregon practice and it’s really a question of a sense of the administration doing what the leadership wants us to do on those things. That’s something that, if we have a problem, we want to get it addressed. We won’t wait until someone [complains]. But if someone is aware we have a reoccurring problem that happens overnight, we can get someone scheduled.”

“I still believe it’s a police issue, but I can get past this and support it,” said Reeves.

“I believe that many of our residents will be satisfied with the increased enforcement after the first 30 days,” said Council President Dennis Walendzak.