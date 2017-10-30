Group wants 28th amendment

Share

American Promise will launch its Ohio first chapter Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. in Port Clinton at the Ida Rupp Library, 310 Madison St.

American Promise is a non-profit organization working to establish a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to set spending limits in elections. Discussion at the meeting will focus on the Citizens United ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Azor Cole and Wambui Gatheru, coordinators at American Promise, will host the launch.

Ellen Greene, a health care professional and Port Clinton resident, said she is helping organize the event because the court ruling has taken power away from citizens.

“I want to get Ohioans involved in the cross-partisan effort to put the rights of individuals before corporations with excessive money,” she said.

American Promise was founded in Concorde, Mass.

Anyone wanting to attend the Port Clinton session can register at: Port Clinton, OH APA Launch.

For information call 419-215-3026.