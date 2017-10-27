Ruling says: County court must first hear quarry injunction case

Share

A preliminary injunction against the operators of a quarry in Benton Township will remain in effect until the company has a hearing before the Ottawa County Common Pleas Court where the injunction originated.

The Ohio Sixth District Court of Appeals ruled Oct. 19 it lacks the jurisdiction to hear an appeal by Rocky Ridge Development, LLC, which had sought to overturn an injunction issued in March by Judge Bruce Winters, of the common pleas court.

The injunction stopped the company from operating in the township until it was in compliance with township zoning regulations and stemmed from a case initiated by the township trustees and county prosecutor. The township is challenging the company’s acceptance of waste such as spent lime from the City of Toledo water treatment plant. The trustees also claim the company is creating a nuisance by excavating land to the bedrock and potentially endangering ground water – the source of water for wells in the area.

Two days after Judge Winters issued the injunction, the company filed for a writ of prohibition with the Ohio Supreme Court, contending that jurisdiction over the proceedings lies with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and Environmental Review Appeals Commission rather than the common pleas court.

Last month, the Supreme Court ruled Judge Winters can weigh in on the township’s claims that the quarry operators have violated local zoning regulations and that quarry operations create a public nuisance.

However, the court granted the company’s request for a writ to block the judge from ruling on issues that are under the jurisdiction of ERAC such as the propriety of the EPA issuing a Land Application Management Plan permit to the company or if the company is complying with it.

The appeals court had issued a stay on proceedings in June until the writ of prohibition matter could be resolved.

After the Supreme Court decision, Rocky Ridge asked the appeals court to reinstate the company’s appeal and set a schedule for filing briefs but the court decided the injunction was not a final appealable order.

“In this case, the trial court issued a preliminary injunction that maintains status quo until the trial court can determine the claims involving alleged violations of Benton Township’s local ordinances or allegations that appellant (Rocky Ridge) is creating a public nuisance,” the appeals court ruled. “Accordingly, we find that the injunction entered is temporary, and not permanent in nature, the trial court’s injunction was designed to maintain the status quo until a determination on the merits of all claims.”