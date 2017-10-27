Harris Twp.: EMS levy has been a boon, chief says

Share

Backers of a 4.5-mill, 5-year levy for emergency medical service in Harris Township are citing improvements in service and equipment in their push to have the levy renewed by voters on Nov. 7.

Mike McGinnis, assistant chief of the Harris-Elmore Fire Department, said the levy, first approved in 2013, has enabled the EMS unit to increase staffing, purchase new equipment and improve response times.

The levy generates about $290,000 a year and costs the owner of a home with a market value of $100,000 about $137.80 annually, according to figures from the Ottawa County auditor’s office.

In 2006, there were 247 calls for emergency medical service. Last year, the calls reached 377 and this year they’ve already surpassed 340.

“During the day we staff with a paramedic and an EMT for 12 hours. At night it’s a paramedic with our volunteers,” McGinnis said. “We have a volunteer staff of 16 but many of them live outside the village”

The department services Harris Township and the Village of Elmore and, under contract, parts of Benton Township.

“It’s important for the people to know this is not a new tax. We’re just asking for a renewal. I feel we’ve been responsible and diligent with the money the last four years, making sure we stretch the money to provide the service and meet the needs of the residents as cost effectively as we can,” McGinnis said. “Over the life of the levy we have replaced our stretchers with powered units. We’ve upgraded our cardiac monitor and added automatic CPR compression devices. We’ve pursued grant funding so the costs of these upgrades have not fallen solely on the taxpayers.”

Service has also improved under the new format.

“We’re hearing positive comments from our village police department, which normally also responds to calls for service, about how our response times have improved. Our residents are impressed with the quick response times. They can remember when it was all volunteer the response times were much longer,” McGinnis said.

With the levy revenue, billing fees and money from the Benton Township contract, the department is able to function without tapping into the township’s general fund, he added.