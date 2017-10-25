Reformation service at Ashland Church

Share

To observe the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther nailing his theses to the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany, the Rev. Jeff Cooper, pastor of Ashland Church, Oregon, will be dressed as Luther and preach one of Luther’s sermons Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. at the church, 2350 Starr Ave.

Rev. Jeff Cooper as Martin Luther

The worship service will include the use of a thurible with incense. A Gregorian chant will greet congregants as they gather and bells and the men’s chorus will be featured.

Theo Porter will sing “Pie’Jesu” and the service will close with the singing of Luther’s hymn, “A Mighty Fortress is Our God.”

The community is invited.