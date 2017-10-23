Oregon eyes agreement with electric power plant

Share

Oregon City Council on Monday will consider passing an enterprise zone agreement with Clean Energy Future – Oregon LLC, the city’s second natural gas-fired electric power plant.

“This is obviously an important next step in what we believe is an important industrial development for Oregon,” said City Administrator Mike Beazley. “We do feel good about what this means in terms of development opportunity and long-term revenue for the city. Agreements like this make sure we’re competitive.”

The agreement provides a tax exemption of 100 percent for a period of 15 years on the increase in the assessed value of real and tangible property.

Tax incentives

The Enterprise Zone Act authorizes counties, with the consent of any affected municipal corporations or townships, to execute agreements with certain enterprises for the purpose of establishing, expanding, renovating or occupying facilities and hiring new employees and/or preserving jobs within the enterprise zone in exchange for specified local tax incentives.

Clean Energy Future – Oregon LLC plans to construct a new energy generation facility at a total cost of approximately $650 million on a parcel of land located within the enterprise zone.

The project will enable the company to create on average approximately 450 construction jobs (peak of 850 jobs) over a three year construction period, and 22 new full-time permanent job opportunities once the project begins operations, with a total new annual payroll of approximately $3,100,000.

School district

As part of the agreement, the company, city and the Oregon City Schools District will enter into a donation agreement acceptable to each of the parties.

Beazley said he planned to appear at the school board meeting.

“They will take final action on the agreement in November.

The agreement with Clean Energy Future – Oregon LLC and Oregon Clean Energy Center, the city’s first natural gas-fired electric power plant, provides $1 million annually to the schools over a 15 year period, said Beazley.

“There’s just so few things we can do that can help them get that kind of funding. The school administration is very pleased by the agreement as proposed,” said Beazley. “They asked for a change in the agreement to help protect them in case it’s sold to a utility in the future. The developers stepped up right away, and made the change.”

Clean Energy Future – Oregon LLC is expected to begin commercial operations in 2020. Fluor Corporation is building the project and will begin construction in early 2018. The dual generators will provide electricity to 1.8 million homes.

Clean Energy Future – Oregon LLC will be located at 4005 and 4655 Corduroy Road on a 30 acre site next to Oregon Clean Energy Center, which produces 869 MW of power. The project began commercial operations in June 2017.