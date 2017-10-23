Bids for storm sewer relief, bike path under review

Share

Oregon City Council on Monday will consider passing three ordinances as part of the Pickle Road Storm Sewer Relief Ditch project and a multi-use bike path between Seaman and Brown roads.

Public Service Director Paul Roman a committee of the whole meeting recommended that council accept the bid of Miller Bros. Construction, of Archbold, for construction of the Pickle Road Storm Sewer Relief Ditch project and the Seaman/Brown multi-use bike path.

Miller Bros. submitted a bid of $2,397,766.85 for the ditch project, and $352,381.80 for the bike path.

The ditch project is expected to provide drainage relief for Pickle Road and the Oaktree, East Meadow, and Delta Addition (Flo Drive, Fleitz Road, and Mary Allen Drive) Subdivisions.

“We did size the storm sewer so we could enlarge it down Coy to Brown, and eventually provide storm relief for the Ardmore [Subdivision]. It will be dry after it drains. And we will have a bike path that weaves in and out through this area between Pickle and Navarre,” said Roman.

Combining projects

The city is constructing the bike path just south of Pickle Road to Navarre Avenue as part of the ditch project “because it’s more prudent to do that construction together,” said Roman.

Bids for the projects were opened on Oct. 6.

The bids were very competitive, he said.

“We had 11 bids, which is sometimes rare. No doubt contractors were hungry.”

Miller Bros. has previously done work for the city, including the Oregon Flood Relief project. “They clearly were the lowest and best bid for the project,” said Roman.

Engineering contracts

The second ordinance that council will consider as part of the project is a $109,000 contract with Jones & Henry Engineers, of Toledo, to provide construction engineering services during construction of the Pickle Road Storm Sewer Relief Ditch Project.

“They were designers of the drainage portion of the project,” said Roman.

The third ordinance under consideration is a contract with Poggemeyer Design Group, Inc., of Bowling Green, to provide construction engineering services during the construction phase of the multi-use bike path between Seaman and Brown roads for $17,792.

Important project

City Administrator Mike Beazley said the project is very significant.

“This is something that we have talked about for a long time,” he said. “It’s about as smooth a way of getting it done as possible – to be able to use this corridor and get a bike trail. It’s just a win for Oregon. We feel good about it. It’s a significant project.”

Mayor Mike Seferian said he grew up on Mary Allen in the 1960s, which always had flooding.

“There was always no real resolution to it. So any help I think these neighbors would enjoy because they have come to believe it would be that way forever,” said Seferian.

Councilman James Seaman asked Roman if the project would help relieve flooding in the 5000 block of Pickle Road.

“We do have a budget item for 2018 in which we’re looking at improving that portion of Pickle Road as well,” said Roman. “The beauty of this is it helps multiple subdivisions. It’s really a regional detention philosophy. I drive Pickle 10 times per day. When it does rain hard, you see water ponding. I think this is a very good project.”

The project will take about a year to construct, said Roman. “We’ll finish it in December of next year,” he said.