Genoa police levy to fund equipment needs

The Village of Genoa plans to invest in equipment and training for the police department if a 2-mill, 5-year levy is approved by voters on Nov. 7.

Citing a loss of federal and state funding, village officials have prepared a list of equipment the department needs to replace, emphasizing that the additional revenue is not intended for police salaries.

The bullet-proof vests currently being used by officers are reaching their expiration dates, according to a flyer prepared by the department, and rifles are military surplus and not suitable for street use.

The department’s handguns are more than 12 years old and in need of replacement and the Tasers are more than five years old and no longer serviceable.

The department’s vehicles require replacement every two years due to heavy usage and there is also a need for body cameras.

The village is also seeking renewal of a 1.3-mill, 5-year levy used for operating Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Other issues that will be on the ballot in local Ottawa County villages and townships include:

- Village of Elmore, 3-mill, 5-year renewal for operating expenses.

- Village of Oak Harbor, 5-mill, 5-year for street repairs.

- Benton Township, 1.5-mill, 5-year renewal for cemetery expenses and 1.5-mill,5-year levy for current township expenses.

- Harris Township, 0.5-mill, 5-year renewal for cemetery expenses.

- Salem Township, renewal of 0.8-mill and an increase of 0.2-mill, 5-year levy for cemetery expenses.

- Clay Township voters will decide a local option for Rayz Café.