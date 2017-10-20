Lake Twp.: Parcels not meeting zoning regs, solicitor says

Share

Parcels along Woodville Road in Lake Township being used to temporarily store piles of leaves for making compost don’t meet the township’s zoning requirements, according to a legal opinion provided to the township trustees.

Solicitor Philip Dombey informed the trustees Tuesday that the owner of the parcels, Jim Mylnek, who also owns Woodville Road Nursery, must receive a zoning certificate from the township to operate the site as a transfer station for the leaf piles. To receive a certificate, the owner must have a stormwater management plan approved by the Wood County engineer’s office and install a buffer yard around the perimeter of the parcels.

The township’s zoning inspector has determined the parcels are zoned R-2 residential.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has authorized the transfer station but that doesn’t preclude the township from deciding whether or not the owner has met stormwater and buffer requirements, Dombey said.

Richard Welling, a trustee, said Mylnek will have to present his plans to the township zoning commission, which would hold a public hearing to consider his request and decide whether or not to authorize the zoning inspector to issue a certificate.

Residents of Bailey Road have complained about odors and possible drainage problems from the site.

Before storing leaves on the site, Mylnek cleared the parcels, leaving some bushes and small trees standing around the perimeter. His business has been accepting leaves from Lake Township for more than 25 years. Other area municipalities have begun bringing their leaves to him in recent years.

Mylnek didn’t attend Tuesday’s meeting. Previously, he said he purchased the parcels to give him some “elbow room” as he began accepting leaves from more towns. The actual composting process is conducted adjacent to his business on the other side of Woodville Road.

Dombey’s opinion states the clearing of the property and changing its use prior to obtaining the proper certificate is a violation of the township’s zoning regulations.

“The cart got put in front of the horse,” Welling said.

Mylnek on Thursday said he would apply for the zoning certificate.

“We’re going to go through the process,” he said. “We are already in full compliance with the Ohio EPA. There have been no wetlands destroyed. There is no water leaving the property. We’re doing a good thing here. Most people don’t think about their leaves and grass clippings. They just know it goes to the curb and then goes away. It’s a problem everywhere, not just here in Lake Township. How to deal with green waste.”

Although the parcels are zoned R-2, that stretch of Woodville is generally considered a commercial district, Mylnek said.

The regulation of the facility comes under the jurisdiction of the Ohio EPA, Dombey’s opinion says.

Dina Pearce, a spokesman for the Ohio EPA, said state law requires yard waste transfer facilities to follow specific rules, including posting instructions at the entrance for people bringing yard waste to the facility and preventing the facility from becoming a nuisance or health hazard due to dust, odors and attraction of birds, rodents and insects as well as preventing water runoff into and from the site.

She said the agency conducted complaint inspections at the site last month. The transfer facility was operating in compliance with the rules and the staff observed no active discharges from the site.

“The owner does need to develop a stormwater pollution prevention plan and submit an application for a stormwater permit,” she said. “The Ohio EPA is working with the owner and a concerned citizen to ensure operations at the facility are in compliance with Ohio solid waste and stormwater control rules.”