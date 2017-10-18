Care package being prepared for local soldiers overseas

Share

Imagine being deployed on the other side of the world away from your family and friends.

That's the reality facing local residents who are currently serving in the armed forces and are stationed in the Middle East.

A member of that group is Jerry Britt, the co-owner of Oak Harbor’s XakBee Electronics, who is currently stationed in Kuwait with the Ohio National Guard 371st Sustainment Brigade, which is based in Springfield, Ohio. Britt's business partner, Paul Stricker, an Oak Harbor resident, is sending out a care package to Britt and his unit and is seeking donations from the community.

"It's one of those things for the troops to let them know we are thinking about them. The biggest thing is to let them know that we appreciate what they're doing," said Stricker. "As much as veterans and military personnel get ridiculed and knocked down by some people, I think it's important to let them know that what they do is appreciated."

Stricker is doing this not just for Britt but also for his comrades.

"I don't focus this care package so much on Jerry as I do the entire unit. I know that in talking to Jerry, there are some people that haven't really gotten anything from home. These people are sometimes the ones who need more encouragement just to let them know we are thinking about them and that them being over there isn't going unnoticed," said Stricker, who is hoping to send out this care package by Thursday or Friday. "If I were away from my family for a year and I didn't get much from home, that would probably be hard for me.

"I am very proud to know a number of these people. My grandfather served in the military, and for me, it would be very hard, and I'm glad that people step up and perform that service because I think a lot of people would have a hard time doing it. I really don't think that a lot of them get the show of appreciation (they deserve) for it."

A variety of items can be donated like toiletries (soap, shampoo, razors, shaving cream, toothpaste, floss), decks of cards, nonperishable snacks (peanut packs/cracker packs/beef jerky), comic books, DVDs and greeting cards. There is also the opportunity for people to write a brief letter or greeting card to one of the service members, either a generic letter or a personalized one.

Monetary donations are also accepted to help pay for packaging and delivery.

Donations can be made to Xakbee Electronics, LLC at 301 W. Water Street in Oak Harbor or to the Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce at 161 W. Water Street.

For more information, call Xakbee Electronics at 419-898-9252.