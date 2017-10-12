Oregon's new farmers market considered a success

Share

Over 300 people attended Oregon’s first farmers market on Monday, Oct. 2, in the parking lot of Pat Catan’s on Navarre Avenue.

“We were pleasantly surprised that that many people came out,” said City Administrator Mike Beazley. “It was a fun and successful event.”

The event was sponsored by the Eastern Maumee Bay Chamber of Commerce and the City of Oregon.

There were seven vendors featuring food, produce from farmers markets, and family activities, such as cornhole.

“We hope to add more next year,” said Beazley. “There was some pent up demand for that kind of event in Oregon. We’re looking to make sure we’re taking the right steps to organize it next year. There’s the question of whether we should do this once a month, twice a month, once per week – these are all the things we’re looking at for next spring.”

Feedback

“The weather was perfect, which helped with the turnout,” Councilman James Seaman, the city’s liaison for the event, said at a council meeting on Monday.

“I’m in the process of getting feedback from some of the venders and other people who were involved for next year,” said Seaman. “We’re going to tweak a few things, maybe get rid of the generators and get some electrical in there, add a few more vendors. It looks like something we can finally do on a regular basis. And I thank everyone who helped out, especially the administration and the mayor’s office. We got tremendous cooperation, and that’s the only way we could have pulled it off so well. We hope to have another great one next year.”

Council President Dennis Walendzak said he was also pleased by the event.

“It was very well received,” he said. “I have heard nothing but praise for that. Thank you for doing the yeoman’s work on that,” he said to Seaman. “You put a lot of work and effort behind that, and it was very successful.”

Councilwoman Sandy Bihn agreed.

“It was a nice event, and is something we will want to build upon, likewise in other venues in the city,” she said.

Catching up

Seaman told The Press last week that he wanted to start the farmer’s market in Oregon because he saw how successful farmers markets were in other communities.

“I thought we were a little bit behind the times because most of our neighbors have farmers markets and food trucks. It was a fun thing for citizens to do. It was time we did it. I took the bull by the horns and everything turned out. I was so happy,” he said.

Among the food that was featured were donuts, waffles, hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza and pork sirloin sandwiches, which Seaman tasted.

“It was delicious,” he said.

Holey Toledough, a food truck that baked donuts, was also at the event.

“They made fresh donuts with sprinkles on them, and waffles, right out of the oven and onto your plate. It was tremendous,” said Seaman.

“We had produce from Bench’s and Sprague’s farms that included fresh corn, cauliflower, broccoli and cabbage,” said Seaman.

Other vendors included homemade soap making, and the sale of small furniture

Those who attended the event were asked to fill out a form for feedback, he said.

“We took a scientific approach to see what we could do to make it better for next year,” said Seaman. “We plan on having more food trucks than we had. Not too many so that the vendors don’t make much money, but it should grow a bit.”