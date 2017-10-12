New basin will reduce sewer overflows, help lake

Share

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony last week to celebrate the completion of a $5.8 million wastewater equalization basin or tank located between Williston and Curtice roads in Northwood.

District and local officials were at the ribbon cutting ceremony last Tuesday.

The new basin controls the amount of rainwater entering the wastewater treatment system in Oregon, protecting Lake Erie by reducing sewer overflows.

“It’s one of the largest wastewater storage facilities in Wood County,” Tom Stalter, manager of engineering at the District, told The Press last week. “A lot of thought went into it, so we’re pretty happy with it.”

The basin will catch and hold the excess flow of sanitary sewage and storm water temporarily before it is released for treatment in Oregon following significant rainfall events.

“It is operating right now,” said Stalter. “We haven’t had to use it yet because we haven’t had any significant rainfall events that would require it. A lot of it will depend on how saturated the ground is and how big the rainfall event is.”

The project was funded by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

Northwood has a contract with the District for water and sewer services from Toledo and Oregon.

Oregon has an agreement with the EPA to make improvements to its system, which affects the District.

EPA mandate

The basin was built in response to an EPA mandate that restricts the amount of rainwater that gets treated in Oregon to five million gallons per day. It is not a problem during dry weather, but under wet weather conditions, it can exceed the limit.

The District reviewed the flow over an 18-month period, and determined it had exceeded five million gallons per day 60 times.

The District’s contract with Oregon, which was renewed in 2014, mandated the implementation of a new control structure for the flow, which travels down one main line into the City of Oregon before it is treated.

The 30 foot tall basin is located on a two acre parcel. It is 1,350 feet east of the nearest house in the Greenway Estates subdivision.

Neighbors’ concerns

Initial plans to build the tank hit a snag in 2014 after Northwood officials said the District had not informed them of the project. The city had preferred that a tank be built underground so it wouldn’t be noticeable to the public, but cost estimates were higher and the underground alternative was abandoned.

In addition, some residents from surrounding neighborhoods had expressed concerns about the tank, including whether it would emit an odor and cause a drop in property values.

District officials said the tank has a system to catch odors and send them back into the basin. They also said the basin would help property values because it will alleviate flooding problems many residents have.

After the Plan Commission denied the preliminary site plan, the city made some recommendations to the District to make the tank more acceptable to residents.

The District made the building more low profile so that visually it would not have as much of an impact. It was set five feet deeper into the ground than what had originally been planned. And the District agreed to mound up the area by five to six feet and plant trees at the top.

“We put quite a bit of money into the landscaping,” said Stalter.