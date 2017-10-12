EMS contract ending; township seeks levy

Share

Voters in Lake Township, including the villages of Walbridge and Millbury, will decide a 1-mill, continuing levy on the November ballot that will, if passed, be used to fund 24/7 emergency medical service.

The millage is projected to generate about $230,204 annually and township officials are stressing that the funding is needed to chart a new course for the service because LifeStar, the current provider, is ending its agreement with the township.

“It’s not a question if it’s going to happen. It’s a given. LifeStar has made the decision and we have to go with it,” Fire Chief Bruce Moritz said, adding LifeStar has also ended service contracts with other townships. “We want to continue a good service and make it into a better service.”

Under the current agreement, the township provides an emergency vehicle and equipment for LifeStar paramedics who are housed at the township’s Cummings Road administration building while on duty. Two paramedics are on duty per shift.

A 0.8-mill levy has been used to help fund the current service.

Chief Moritz said the township’s own fire and EMS departments are staffed by volunteers who’ve been responding to a steadily increasing call volume. In 2016, the departments made 1,185 runs – about 77 percent of which were for emergency medical service.

“It’s too big to put this all on the shoulders of the volunteers,” he said. “We’ll have to hire paramedics.”

Mark Hummer, the township’s police chief and administrator, said the township’s intent is to be “up and running” under the new format prior to the expiration of the LifeStar contract next April if the levy is approved.

“This is not something the fire chief and trustees wanted to do,” Hummer said of the levy request.

Chief Moritz last week held public forums at the township fire stations to answer questions about the levy and also plans to attend the Oct. 18 meeting of Walbridge Village Council to discuss it.

He said he’s been trying to dispel unfounded rumors about the service, including one he heard from a resident who claimed Walbridge had separately paid $90,000 toward the service.

“Millbury and Walbridge pay nothing other than what property owners pay through the 0.8-mill levy,” Moritz said.

Richard Welling, a trustee, said LifeStar hasn’t been able to fully recover its personnel expenses solely through the contract with the township and has relied on fees to make up the difference.

LifeStar has also ended its contracts with the township and other entities for emergency dispatching service, he said.

Ballot issues

Other local jurisdictions in Wood County also have issues on the ballot:

Ÿ Freedom Township is seeking renewal of a 3-mill, 3-year levy for fire and ambulance services.

Ÿ Troy Township is seeking renewal of a 1-mill, 3-year levy for police service.

Ÿ Webster Township is seeking renewal and increase of a 3.4-mill, 3-year levy for the EMS and fire departments.

Ÿ Pemberville is seeking an additional 2-mill, 3-year levy for its police department.

Ÿ In precinct 420, Denny’s Time Out Tavern, Woodville Rd., Lake Township, is seeking Sunday sales of alcohol between 11 a.m. and midnight.

 The Wood County Job and Family Services Department is seeking renewal of a 1.3-mill, 10-year levy.