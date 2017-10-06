Genoa voters to decide tech levy

Share

The Genoa school district is looking to increase funding for classroom technology with revenues from a 0.5-mill, 5-year levy on the Nov. 7 ballot.

‘Our hope is to beef up our Chromebook use and go one-to-one through the entire district,” said Michael Ferguson, district superintendent. “Right now we’re at two students to one Chromebook in the elementary and middle schools.”

If passed, the levy will generate about $89,000 annually but it won’t result in a higher tax bill for property owners. The administration has refinanced bonds issued to help fund the construction of the elementary and middle schools, allowing the Ottawa County auditor to rollback the bond millage by 0.5 mill.

In all, the refinancing is saving the district about $982,740: $760,750 on the elementary school and $221,990 on the John C. Roberts Middle School building, according to figures compiled by Bill Nye, district treasurer.

Revenues from the levy on the Nov. ballot may also be used to update software, network servers and WiFi systems, he said.

Village levies

Voters in the Village of Genoa will be asked to renew a 1.3-mill, 5-year levy used to maintain Veteran’s Memorial Park and to approve an additional 2 mills for 5 years for police department operations.