Funding plan for cemetery purchase OK’d

The Lake Township trustees Tuesday approved a fund transfer to help pay for the purchase of 6.7 acres that will be used to expand the township cemetery.

The trustees approved an advance from the general fund of $40,000 to the cemetery fund. The advance will be repaid to the general fund in increments of $10,000 over the next four years.

The acreage, located adjacent to the cemetery, will add about 10 to 15 years worth of space to the cemetery, the trustees estimate, but an unused section of the cemetery will be developed prior to an expansion.

That section is located along the west side of the cemetery.

Waterlines and tiling will have to be installed in the new acreage, Richard Welling, a trustee, said. He said Ron Hanely, cemetery sexton, has recommended letting the new property remain undisturbed for the next few years.

The township plans to let a farmer continue to lease the property in the future, Mark Hummer, township administrator, said.

The trustees recently opened a new 48-niche columbarium at the cemetery.

EMS levy

Fire chief Bruce Moritz said public forums will be held Oct. 10 to provide information about a 1 mill levy on the Nov. 7 ballot to fund the township’s 24-hour emergency medical service.

The forums will be held at 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. at the fire stations in Walbridge and Millbury respectively.

A 1-mill levy will generate about $230,204 a year, Moritz told the trustees. He said the levy is needed to fund the service because LifeStar, which has had a contract with the township, is getting out of the service and focusing on transports between hospitals.

Zoning hearing

In other business, the trustees have scheduled a hearing for Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. to consider a request for a zoning change to a parcel located at the intersection of East Broadway and Walbridge roads.

Joseph Hirzel is requesting the change for the 26.5-acre parcel from M-1 light industrial to M-2 heavy industrial.

Welling said a business adjacent to the parcel has expressed an interest in purchasing the property.