Northwood Fall Festival to be held on Saturday

The second annual Northwood Fall Festival will be held in Central Park near Oram Drive on Saturday October 14.

It kicks off at 11 a.m. with a parade that starts at Northwood Commons (formerly the Great Eastern Shopping Center) on Woodville Road heading east before turning down Mary Avenue towards Central Park, according to Patrick McGaharan, chairman of the festival.

Over 50 vendors with food, beverages, and crafts will be on hand, as will as a DJ, exhibitors, a car show, a beekeeper, and a kids’ area.

Beer and wine will also be available. Identification will be required.

The kids’ area features games, a rock climbing wall, extreme trampoline, face painting, pumpkin painting, a book exchange, and more.

“The kids really liked the rock climbing wall last year,” he said.

Children and adults will also be able to pose for fun photos in face cut-outs.

Animals

Also on hand will be two K-9 dogs from area communities, as well as Nature’s Nursery, and the Toledo Zoo.

“We don’t know what animals the Toledo Zoo is going to bring. Last year, they brought a giant rabbit,” said McGaharan. A guest author will also be on hand to read to children and hand out copies of her book.

A $5 wristband will give children access to all activities throughout the day, said McGaharan.

There will be bands during the day and evening, including Duet To-It, Engine 19, and 56Daze.

“We only had one band last year. This year, we’ll have entertainment throughout the day,” he said.

Also featured will be Jacob Smith, a wood carver, a junior firefighter challenge, and junior and adult cornhole tournaments. Winners of the tournaments will receive prizes.

The junior cornhole tournament begins at 1 p.m. Participants must be middle school or high school. No registration fee. Registration at the event will be from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Prizes will be awarded.

The adult cornhole tournament starts at 3 p.m. It is $20 per person. Individuals will be paired up. First place prize is $250 and second place prize is $100. Prior registration guarantees participation. Registration is from 2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Judges will also declare the winner of a scarecrow contest in which participants create scarecrows. The scarecrow must be at the Central Park Shelter House by Noon on Oct. 14.

“People decorate and make a scarecrow, bring it to the festival, and one of them is declared the winner. We had about 15 entrants last year, and we hope to have more this year,” he said.

Attendance

McGaharan said last year’s attendance was much more than he had expected.

“It was overwhelming. It was the first year. We never thought we’d have that many people,” he said. “We are a small group [of organizers]. We were extremely busy the whole day, which was good.”

This year, there are more vendors, he added. “We’re up to 55 vendors now. So we have quite a few. More than we had last year.”

Northwood City Administrator Bob Anderson said he enjoyed last year’s festival.

“I liked the food, and playing cornhole. I’m not much of a cornhole player, but I did OK. They have a pretty good lineup this year. Looks like there will be something for the whole family,” he said.