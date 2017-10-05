Oregon man charged after standoff with police

Share

A 77-year-old man who allegedly discharged a firearm from his home on Saturday, Sept. 30, in a standoff with police for over two hours was charged in Oregon Municipal Court last Monday.

Robert Stinehart was charged with firing a firearm while intoxicated and discharging a firearm into an occupied habitat.

Stinehart allegedly barricaded himself in his home on Bonnie Doone Dr. when police arrived. A standoff with police lasted over two hours.

The judge declared him indigent, and an attorney was appointed to represent him.

He was being held at the Lucas County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond. A pretrial hearing was set for Oct. 6.

Shots fired

Oregon Police were dispatched to Bonnie Doone Dr. near Lake Erie at about 5:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired, according to police. Responding officers, upon arriving in the area, reported shots fired as well. Although Stinehart allegedly shot at responding officers, it was not known if officers were targeted.

No officers, or any other individuals, were injured as a result of the gun fire. It was determined that the shots were coming from the residence at 2026 Bonnie Doone, and the possible suspect was Stinehart.

Breached garage

Police had attempted to make contact with Stinehart by phone and by means of a public address system, but he would not respond, according to police. Officers were able to get close enough to the residence to see that Stinehart was on the floor of the garage of the residence, possibly injured. Police, concerned that he may be in a medical emergency, breached the garage of the residence with the assistance of the Toledo Police Department’s BearCat battering ram.

Though several weapons were in the immediate vicinity of Stinehart, he was apprehended with little resistance and taken to St. Charles Hospital to be treated for injuries that he had sustained on his own.

Lucas County Sheriff’s deputies, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Toledo and Maumee police assisted the Oregon police in the incident.