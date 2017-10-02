Oregon to hold hearings on zoning change requests

Share

Oregon City Council will hold public hearings on two zoning applications on Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. in council chambers.

Council will review an application for a Special Use in an R-1 Low Density Residential District for the purpose of operating a bed and breakfast in an existing residential built-up property at 5024 Seaman Road. The applicant is Derrick Jaegle.

The second hearing is for a Special Use in an A-1 Agricultural Zoning District for the purpose of commercial vehicle and trailer parking on 1010 North Wynn Road. The applicant is Clarence Brooks Jr., of Asphalt Materials, Inc., for owner Robert McDonald.

The Oregon Planning Commission voted in favor of both zoning applications at its Sept. 19 meeting.

Bed & Breakfast

James Gilmore, commissioner of building and zoning, said at the Planning Commission meeting that the applicant is seeking a Special Use permit because a Bed and Breakfast is allowed in an R-3 zone, which is a multi-family zone. However, the property on Seaman is an R-2 zone, which is a residential zone.

Jaegle, the applicant, said he has structured his home with the proper personal protection equipment, as well as egress for all the windows and doors, fire extinguishers and smoke alarms. He said he has an exceptionally large living room, two bedrooms upstairs and two bedrooms downstairs. He also has patios, a large kitchen and two full bathrooms. All applicants are background checked and their ID is authenticated through Airbnb.

Gilmore said a Bed and Breakfast establishment is defined in the zoning code as “any owner occupied dwelling unit that contains no more than four rooms where lodging, with or without means, is provided for compensation.”

Mayor Mike Seferian, who has a seat on the commission, said the city handles requests for any type of change carefully and tries to determine how it would impact the area. He noted that the property across the street is zoned R-2, and if a builder were to request R-3 zoning to build condos on that property, it would likely be approved. Jaegle’s property, he added, is next to a fire station, which would be a natural buffer to the neighborhood. He said Jaegle’s request seemed reasonable.

Trailer parking

Asphalt Materials has applied for a Special Use permit to change zoning from A-1 Agricultural Zoning to M-1 Light Industrial Zoning at 1010 North Wynn Road.

Gilmore said the zoning change is for the purpose of truck parking in a designated area. Brooks, of Asphalt Materials, said the company doesn’t plan on doing manufacturing at the site, but need space for trailer parking.

Brooks said they would be storing trailers, not materials. He said the trailers would be empty 99.5 percent of the time.

Seferian said the city might work with the company regarding tree screening at the southerly border of the property.

Gilmore said the tree screening is similar to gas stations, which are 50 feet of screening with trees and hedges. Gilmore said requests to change the screening process can go before the Architectural Review Committee.

The Planning Commission recommended approval of the request, with the stipulation that council specify the designated area for the trailer parking.