Jerusalem Twp.: Forum for trustee candidates set

The Oregon Republican Club is sponsoring a forum for candidates vying for seats on the Jerusalem Township Board of Trustees in the November election.

The forum will be held Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Christ Dunberger American Legion Post, 4925 Pickle Rd., Oregon.

Four candidates are running for two open seats: Beau Miller, Lyon Road; David Bench, Jerusalem Road; Julie VanNest, Lagoon Drive, and Ronald Sheahan, Brown Road.

Candidates will be allotted time to introduce themselves and explain their positions on issues and then take questions from the audience.

Sheahan has lived in the township for more than 46 years and has served as chairman and vice chairman of the board of trustees.

He is the president of Dimech Services Inc., a Toledo-based mechanical contracting firm. He is a current board member and a past president of the Mechanical Contractors Association of Northwest Ohio.

Miller, 36, is a lifelong resident of the township. He has been a member of the Jerusalem Township Fire Department and dive team for 13 years.

He is a partner/owner of Ottawa Products Co., located in the township. A graduate of Clay High School, he is a member of the Oak Harbor Conservation Club.

An incumbent, Bench, 67, is a lifelong resident of the township and is a self-employed farmer.

A graduate of Clay High School, he has held elected offices at St. Peter Lutheran Church and the Farm Bureau as a trustee.

He has also served as a member of the Jerusalem Township Zoning Board of Appeals.

VanNest was the Jerusalem Township fiscal officer from 2008-12 and has worked in other municipalities in the same capacity. She has attended training seminars conducted by the Ohio auditor and treasurer offices.

The forum is open to the public.