Harris-Elmore: Library renovation on board agenda

The board of trustees of the Harris-Elmore Public Library may decide at its Oct. 9 meeting if it will proceed with plans for renovating the library building.

Amy Laity, library director, said board members met last week with a Columbus-based architect to discuss the project.

“We’re trying to make a decision on different concepts,” she said. “They would include a meeting room and moving some of the interior around to maximize our space. If we would go ahead with the project we would probably break ground in the spring and hopefully be done around August.”

About 20 people attended an open house last month at the library to offer their input on what they’d like the renovations to include.

“There was a variety of opinions and I think some people were afraid we wouldn’t be continuing to offer traditional services like books. Others said we should think a little bigger,” Laity said.

Public input also points to a need for a community space and a quiet area to download eBooks or plug in iPads for reading.

Laity said children’s programs have also become more popular.

She said the library would try to complete a project without seeking additional tax dollars.

Bond refinanced

The Wood County Commissioners are projecting a savings of about $442,000 from the refinancing of a bond issued to finance major improvements to that county’s district library building in Bowling Green.

The original bond was issued in 2002 and refinanced five years later at an interest rate of 5.5 percent.

The newly financed bond is valued at $2.66 million with an interest rate of 2.16 percent. Bond payments are scheduled to end in December 2027.

In 2001, voters in the district approved a 25-year bond issue that generated $4.95 million for the purpose of renovating and adding to the existing main public library facility, including equipment, furnishings, parking facilities and other site improvements.

According to the library’s annual report, in 2016 it received $1.4 million from the state public library fund; $999,959 from a local levy; $77,406 from fines and fees; $155,052 from a foundation, and $600,000 from a loan.

In addition to the main library in Bowling Green, the district library also operates a branch in Walbridge and a bookmobile as well as a library in the Wood County Jail.