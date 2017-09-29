Luckey site clean-up: Corps undecided on using Evergreen landfill

Share

A disposal facility in Michigan has been authorized to receive waste from the former Brush Berylium plant site near the Village of Luckey, but a decision on whether the Waste Management Evergreen facility in Northwood will be used for disposing material is pending.

According to an update on the clean-up project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, a corps safety team visited the Evergreen facility and met with local elected officials and agencies as part of an evaluation of the site but hasn’t made a decision.

The Evergreen facility is being considered for “disposal of a portion of the excavated soils from the (Luckey) site,” according to the corps of engineers.

“USACE will not dispose of any waste at a facility that is not properly permitted to safely accept that waste. USACE will inform the community when a decision is made regarding the use of the Evergreen Recycling and Disposal Facility for disposal of material from the Luckey site,” the update says.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has given its approval for excavated soils to be disposed at the U.S. Ecology Wayne Disposal Facility, Belleville, Mich.,

The corps in 2015 contracted with Portage, Inc., a company based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to be the prime contractor for the clean-up project.

The site is a former beryllium production facility the Atomic Energy Commission operated in the 1950s as part of the national defense program.

The corps has identified soils contaminated with beryllium, lead, radium-226, thorium-230, uranium-234 and uranium-238 for removal.

The 40-acre L-shaped parcel includes several trenches, lagoons and waste areas where solutions and sludge from the operation were stored, as well as manufacturing facilities, warehouses and utility buildings.

During a public session in March, Stephen Buechi, project manager for the corps of engineers, said the project priority was to remove contaminated soil.

The corps began conducting air monitoring tests in January around the perimeter of the site.

Clearing work and limited excavation will be conducted while the corps and contractor set up equipment and material, but the main excavation won't start until after site setup is complete, said Arleen Kreusch, an outreach program specialist for the corps.

A meeting will be scheduled with the community before the actual cleanup begins, she said.