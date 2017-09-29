Quarry dispute not over, opponents say

Share

Residents of Benton Township find some relief in a recent decision by the Ohio Supreme Court regarding a local quarry, but there is still confusion about its impact, says an organizer of a group opposed to dumping at the site.

The Supreme Court ruled that Ottawa County Common Pleas Court Judge Bruce Winters can weigh in on the township’s claims that quarry operators, Rocky Ridge Development, LLC, have violated local zoning regulations and quarry operations create a public nuisance. However, the court granted the company’s request for a writ of prohibition to block the judge from ruling on issues that are under the jurisdiction of the Environmental Review Appeals Commission such as the propriety of issuing a Land Application Management Plan permit to the company or if the company is complying with it.

"The Benton Township Quarry Dumping Opposition is pleased with the ruling of the Ohio Supreme Court. Local courts need to be able to preside over local issues. This ruling was a step in the right direction for the residents of Benton Township. We all did a little happy dance and now we are back to work on this issue. This unfortunate situation isn't over yet, but there is strength in numbers and our numbers are growing every day,” said Brenda Weidner, a member of the group.

In November 2014, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency issued the LAMP permit to the company, allowing it to use spent lime from the City of Toledo water treatment system in a soil blend to increase elevation and improve drainage around the quarry.

An amended permit was issued in February 2017 but within weeks the township trustees filed a complaint in common pleas court alleging that Rocky Ridge and Stansley Industries, Inc., were violating the permit and local zoning regulations as well as creating a public nuisance.

Judge Winters issued a temporary restraining order preventing the quarry from digging a borrow pit or farm pond, spreading or mixing waste, removing topsoil where a conditional use permit is required and changing the drainage of the property.

The supreme court noted some of the township’s complaints fall under ERAC’s jurisdiction.

“For example, the township claims that the LAMP was issued to an improper party, that Rocky Ridge is violating the express terms of the LAMP, and that Rocky Ridge is conducting operations in violation of state law,” the ruling says. “These allegations all directly challenge the validity of the LAMP or Rocky Ridge’s compliance with the LAMP and so fall under ERAC’s exclusive jurisdiction.”

But the court rejected the company’s contention that state law preempts the applicable zoning regulations.

“We hold that in a case alleging preemption of local zoning ordinances due to conflict with state law, the trial court has jurisdiction to determine whether such a conflict exists. Preemption is not a question committed to the exclusive jurisdiction of ERAC, as Rocky Ridge assumes. We therefore deny the requested writ as to any claims based on violations of the Benton Township zoning resolution,” the court said.

The township also alleged quarry operations such as excavating the land down to bedrock endangered groundwater and well water and that the spilling of industrial waste onto roadways was a hazard. Erosion and flooding onto adjacent properties were also problems.

Such issues don’t automatically fall under ERAC’s jurisdiction, the court ruled.

“To the contrary, the Revised Code expressly preserves the traditional authority of the common pleas courts to hear nuisance suits,” the court said.

Residents fear the lime sludge endangers an aquifer that is the source of their drinking water.

In their request for an injunction, the township trustees argued the quarry operators applied for one zoning certificate for a “farm pond” but hadn’t been issued the required certificates yet “continue to work in violation” of the township zoning regulations.

“Ohio law has recognized that the spreading of sludge on agricultural property for agricultural purposes was exempt from township zoning authority. In this case, the waste being spread is industrial waste, not for agricultural purposes and much of it is being spread on non-agriculturally zoned property. Indeed, the stated reason for placing this waste on the subject property is to increase elevation and improve drainage of low lying areas. This clearly violates the zoning resolution,” the injunction request said.