Refiling zoning charges under consideration

Ottawa County Prosecutor James VanEerten said last week his office hadn’t decided whether to refile zoning violation charges against the quarry operated by Rocky Ridge Development.

The Ottawa County Municipal Court in May agreed to his request to dismiss two zoning violations against Rocky Ridge. VanEerten sought the dismissals while appeals before the Ohio Supreme Court and Sixth District Court of Appeals were pending.

“We have not made a decision on this yet. It is currently being discussed,” he said Wednesday of his option to refile.

The zoning charges were filed last year by former prosecutor Mark Mulligan at the request of Benton Township, which is contesting the dumping of spent lime from the City of Toledo’s water treatment plant in berms around the quarry. The area where the mixture of lime and soil was being deposited is zoned for agricultural use, the township is alleging, and the depositing of the lime isn’t an agricultural practice.

VanEerten later filed a civil lawsuit in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court against Rocky Ridge Development and that court in March issued a preliminary injunction to stop the dumping.

The company has an appeal pending before the Sixth District Court of Appeals on the injunction that stopped certain operations.

In addition to a permit for depositing the mixture into berms, Rocky Ridge also has a permit application pending with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to deposit the mix into the quarry.