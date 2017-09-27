NEXUS gas pipeline gets water quality certification

Share

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has issued a Water Quality Certification for the NEXUS natural gas pipeline following a review to ensure the project complies with Ohio law and is protective of the environment and public health.

NEXUS Gas Transmission LLC is proposing to install 209 miles of new 36-inch diameter mainline pipeline and associated above ground facilities in Ohio before it heads into Michigan and Canada. It starts in Columbiana County in eastern Ohio, then goes northwest across the state into the counties of Stark, Summit, Medina, Lorain, Erie, Huron, Sandusky, Henry, Wayne, Fulton, Wood and Lucas before ending at the Ohio-Michigan state line. It will eventually head into upstate Michigan before it will connect to an existing pipeline in Ontario, Canada.

Watersheds

Anyone planning to discharge, dredge or use fill material in a way that results in the placement of fill into waters of the state must first obtain a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which must be certified with a Water Quality Certification from Ohio EPA. The project will impact the quality of streams and wetlands in the watersheds of the Lower Maumee, Ottawa-Stony, Sandusky, Black-Rocky, Upper Ohio, Tuscarawas, Mahoning, Cedar-Portage, and Huron-Vermilion.

For several months, the Ohio EPA considered technical, economic, social and environmental aspects of the $2.1 billion project, held an information session and public hearing on the application, and received and reviewed public input throughout an initial and extended comment period.

Opponents at the information session and public hearing on Sept. 22, 2016, expressed concerns about the proposed pipeline’s route, potential impacts to property values, pipeline monitoring and safety, and petroleum industry practices.

Water quality

Although the project may result in a change from current water quality conditions, the changes cannot violate Ohio’s water quality standards that protect human health and the environment.

In addition, the Ohio EPA is requiring NEXUS to have and implement very detailed contingency plans for managing unanticipated releases to the environment, such as inadvertent returns, and a storm water pollution prevention plan to manage possible storm water related impacts to the environment.

DTE Energy and Spectra Energy are partners in the project. The pipeline is being built to meet a growing demand for clean-burning natural gas and to offset the decline in traditional western Canadian supplies, according to NEXUS officials. The pipeline will deliver 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from receipt points in eastern Ohio to existing pipeline system interconnects in southeastern Michigan. Specifically, the project will transport emerging Appalachian shale gas supplies directly to consumers in Ohio, Michigan, the Chicago Hub in Illinois and the Dawn Hub in Ontario, Canada. One of several compressor stations will be built in Waterville.

A copy of the certification, along with public comments and responses from the information session and public hearing, can be viewed online at epa.ohio.gov/pic/respond.aspx. The Water Quality Certification can be appealed to the Ohio Environmental Review Appeals Commission (ERAC). Appeals must be filed within 30 days of issuing a final action. Anyone considering filing an appeal should contact ERAC at 614-466-8950 for more information.