K-9 unit learning the ropes

By Press Staff Writer

Two months after starting his career with the Walbridge Police Department, Echo is becoming acclimated to his job, says his handler Officer Nick Colwell.

The 34-pound German shepherd was 16 weeks old last week and divides his time between training sessions with Colwell in the Medina, Ohio area, riding on patrol, and living with Colwell when off duty.

“He’s still a puppy but he’s coming along well. He officially started with us on July 23. He rides with me in the cruiser and is getting used to the sound of the siren and radio,” Colwell said.

The training covers locating drugs and narcotics, tracking, biting and obedience. Colwell said he expects the required certification to be completed in February. Then Echo will be allowed to exit the cruiser while on patrol with Colwell.

Former chief Walt Tylicki floated the idea of adding a K-9 to the department’s roster, citing the rising drug epidemic in the state as one reason a dog would be an asset to the village.

“He asked me if I’d like to do it and I said I would,” Colwell said. “From there we went to Mayor (Ed) Kolanko and village council and they approved.”

Echo was donated to the village by a breeder. Fundraisers have been held to defray other costs and a Pet Wants store in Perrysburg has agreed to donate some of his food.

For information about the department’s K-9 unit call 419-666-1830.