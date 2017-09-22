Ag tax meeting for Lucas County growers planned

Share

The second town hall meeting in eastern Lucas County to discuss agricultural districts and the Current Agricultural Use Valuation program is scheduled for Oct. 12 at the City of Oregon administration building, 5330 Seaman Rd.

The meeting, hosted by the Lucas County auditor’s office, starts at 6:30 p.m.

Changes to the CAUV program were included in the state’s operating budget after growers and farm organizations pushed for relief when their property taxes skyrocketed but grain prices remained flat or dropped.

The changes are to be phased in over several years and are intended to link growers’ taxes to their actual farm income as well as offer a break on taxes they’ve incurred on land that isn’t used because of conservation practices.

The law requires appraisal methods to reflect and consider standard and modern appraisal techniques that take into consideration the productivity of the soil under normal management practices;

typical cropping and land use patterns; the average price patterns of the crops and products produced, and typical production costs to determine the net income potential to be capitalized.

In its analysis of the budget, the Legislative Service Commission estimates the changes would reduce tax revenues to schools by an estimated $4 million” in tax year 2017, payable in fiscal 2018, and would reduce revenues to other local governments by a similar amount.

Revenue losses would increase to an estimated $6 million to….schools and other local governments in tax year 2018, payable in fiscal 2019, and would rise each year until tax year 2022 when they would total an estimated $14 million,” the analysis says.

Anita Lopez, county auditor, said the meeting will also provide information about the pros and cons of enrolling land into agricultural districts – a separate program from CAUV.

The districts can provide some protection to working farmers from nuisance lawsuits and defer expensive development assessments on the land until it is changed to a non-agricultural use.

Reservations for the meeting are not required but can be done by call 419 213-4406 or by email at cauv@co.lucas.oh.us.

The auditor’s office held a similar meeting last week in Jerusalem Township.