Locals weigh in on interstate jurisdiction bill

Local officials were among those who testified recently in favor of a bill pending in the Ohio House of Representatives that would expand patrol jurisdiction on interstate highways to include police departments in townships with populations of 5,000 or more.

Current law restricts officers in townships of less than 50,000 from patrolling on interstate roadways.

Locally, Lake and Perrysburg townships, which are crossed by I-280 and I-75 respectively, would be affected by a change in the law.

Lake Township police chief Mark Hummer, Bruce Moritz, the township fire chief, and Donald Widmer, a Perrysburg Township police officer, provided proponent testimony to the House Transportation and Public Safety Committee – all urging the committee to support House Bill 255.

“We are all aware that Ohio is currently being vastly affected by the worst opioid and drug crisis in anyone’s recollection. This crisis on its own should serve as the sole justification of the ratification of HB 255 as presented,” chief Hummer told the committee. “However, I feel that this is a much more encompassing issue than the drug crisis alone. There are daily issues that need to be addressed by the prohibition of township officers from having full authority on highways passing through their jurisdictions. Distracted driving, impaired driving and reckless driving all contribute to countless crashes on our Ohio interstates daily. In our situation, we are the first responders both with police and fire apparatus to tend to the injured, manage traffic and hopefully prevent further crashes and mayhem on the interstate.”

Chief Moritz told the committee local township officers are routinely on patrol closer to I-280 than troopers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Wood County sheriff’s deputies.

“This is a very big safety factor for me,” he said. “If my officers are not allowed on the interstate, this leaves me on an accident scene with only one option as my manpower is also limited and I am responsible for the care of the victims. This option is to shut down the interstate for the safety of the victims and my people,” Moritz said.

The township’s proximity to Toledo makes it a target for crimes such as burglaries and I-280 is a prime artery for the drug trade, he said.

“Our transit population out here is in the thousands with people passing though each day,” Moritz said.

Officer Widmer also told the committee I-75 is a known north-south pipeline for drug trafficking, human smuggling and is a highway “heavily traveled by the criminal element.”

A resolution approved by the Perrysburg Township trustees in support of the bill was also presented to the committee.

Hummer also dismissed an argument that township departments would abuse their patrol authority by strictly enforcing traffic laws or through drug-related forfeiture.

“In Ohio, townships receive a very small portion of any traffic ticket issued, with a vast majority of the fine and court costs going to the State of Ohio and respective municipal court,” he said.

The Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association is opposed to the bill.

The push for expanding township authority on interstates stems from a 2015 decision by the Ohio Supreme Court involving a traffic stop on I-280 by a Lake Township police officer who pulled over a motorist for a lane violation. The driver had a suspended license and an active warrant in Michigan. The officer’s drug-sniffing dog also alerted to oxycodone tablets and marijuana.

However, that evidence was suppressed on appeal because the officer lacked the statutory authority to stop the driver.

“The effect of this ruling was widespread and courts threw out a multitude of cases across the state, essentially letting a number of OVI and drug traffickers walk free,” Rep. Steve Hambley, the bill’s primary sponsor, said.

HB 255 also includes provisions to discourage police departments from using the authority to patrol interstates to form “speed traps,” Hambley said.

Also giving proponent testimony were the Ohio Township Association, Medina County Drug Task Force, Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, the Madison Township Police Department and others.