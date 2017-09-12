New report: more than 105,000 clean energy jobs in Ohio

Share

The number of people now working in clean energy industries throughout Ohio is 105,443 people, a more than four percent increase since 2015, according to an analysis released today by Clean Energy Trust (CET) and the national nonpartisan business group Environmental Entrepreneurs (E2).

Job growth across sectors including renewable energy generation, advanced grid, energy efficiency, clean fuels, and advanced transportation is occurring almost six times faster than overall job growth in the state.

The analysis – available at www.CleanJobsMidwest.com – is based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data and a comprehensive survey of thousands of businesses across the region conducted by BW Research Partners. The Clean Jobs Midwest report provides detailed breakdowns of clean energy jobs – including job totals for every county, congressional district, and state legislative district in the 12-state Midwest region of Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. There are 599,775 clean energy jobs in the entire region.

Ohio’s clean energy workforce employs more than 12 times as many people than all the computer programmers and web developers in the state, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"The Midwest has witnessed declining manufacturing employment over the years and this report highlights the important role of clean energy jobs in filling the gap for the region's workforce," said Erik G. Birkerts, CEO of Clean Energy Trust. "We're optimistic that this growth engine can continue unabated as the Midwest continues to prove it is a fertile region for clean energy innovation, enabling businesses to launch, grow and create jobs."

“States are leading the clean energy revolution in America,” said Gail Parson, E2’s director of member and state engagement. “Late last year, Ohio reinstituted their energy efficiency and clean energy standards after being frozen for two years. Hopefully, this will provide the certainty needed for Ohio to continue to add good paying clean energy jobs.”

"The solar energy sector is an important and growing part of the Midwest's economy, and like many other industries benefits from regulatory certainty and is harmed by uncertainty,” said Steve Peplin, CEO of Cleveland-based Talan Products. “Good, stable policies can provide more good jobs in Ohio and affordable solar energy for consumers."

The CET/E2 report includes clean energy sector comparisons for each state across the Midwest region. Energy efficiency continues to be the largest energy employer in Ohio, accounting for 81,606 jobs including hardware and software implementers, people working on high efficiency heating and cooling systems, and system technicians.

For the state of Ohio, the report also found:

Almost 1 in 8 clean energy workers are employed in the advanced transportation industry. This includes hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles, alternative fuels vehicles, and fuel cell vehicles.

There are 10,401 jobs in wind, solar, geothermal, bioenergy, and low-impact hydroelectric power. Ohio leads the Midwest with 8,718 solar jobs, but is eighth in the region in wind jobs with 1,297.

47 percent of all clean energy jobs were in construction — 49,085 jobs. Manufacturing accounted for 30,157 more jobs — almost 29 percent of all clean energy jobs.

The clean fuels and advanced grid sectors employ 441 and 139 workers respectively. Ohio’s growth rate in advanced grid jobs was one of the lowest in the region.

2016 Department of Energy data shows that there are more than three million clean energy workers across the country. For a fact sheet outlining more specifics about the national clean energy jobs landscape, view E2’s fact sheet.

The report includes an interactive map and profiles of Midwestern clean energy workers.